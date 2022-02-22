LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game at Ohio State in Real Time

Indiana and Ohio State meet for the second time this season on Monday night in Columbus. The Hoosiers won the first meeting in Bloomington in early January. Here is our live blog, with all the news and views in real time live from press row at the Value City Arena.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Welcome to the Value City Arena in Columbus, where Indiana is taking on No. 22-ranked Ohio State on Monday night. The game was originally set for Saturday.

Indiana has had six days off, Ohio State two. So it will be interesting to see if fatigue is a factor.

Welcome to our live blog, where all the latest items are on top, so just keep refreshing.

Enjoy the game!

8:20 p.m. — Not a very good defensive effort so far tonight from Indiana, especially to start the second half here. Ohio State is 5-for-5 from the field, and four different players have scored. Mike Woodson takes a timeout and rips into them.

8:12 p.m. — Needless to say, this is a huge 20 minutes for the Hoosiers. Ohio State jumps out to a 40-32 lead, but Race Thompson hits a three to stop the bleeding.

HALFTIME STATS: Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the way for Indiana with 10 points and six rebounds, and Parker Stewart is next with eight. Xavier Johnson is 1-for-5 shooting with five turnovers.

HALFTIME: We're at the break, and Indiana trails Ohio State 33-28. Could have been better. Anthony Leal was fouled in the closing seconds, but he missed both free throws. Indiana was 6-for-7 from the line before that.

7:49 p.m. — Indiana perimeter shooting update. Parker Stewart is 2-for-2 from deep, but the rest of the team is 0-for-4. Misses by Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp, Tamar Bates and Anthony Leal. Such a problem for the team. Ohio State leads 33-28 with 1:04 to go.

7:37 p..m. — Indiana is doing a great job on Ohio State star E.J. Liddell so far. He's just 1-for-6 shooting and 0-for-3 from three-point range.

7:30 p.m. — At the under-8 media timeout, and Ohio State is up 17-15. Big three-pointer by Parker Stewart cut the lead to two, and then he hits another one to put Indiana ahead.

7:22 p.m. — We're nine minutes in, and Ohio State leads 17-12. Xavier Johnson gets a rest for the first time, so it's going to be on Parker Stewart and freshman Tamar Bates to run the offense.

7:13 p.m. — We're at the first media timeout and Indiana leads 6-5. The Hoosiers are 3-for-5 from the field, but the four turnovers have hurt, and most were unforced. They're not dialed in early, which is surprising after six days off.

7:05 p.m. — And we're off. Not the start we wanted to see from Xavier Johnson. Three turnovers in the first four minutes.

6:55 p.m. — A lot of pressure on point guard Xavier Johnson since he doesn't have any true backups at the point. Three injuries at one position.

6:50 p.m. — Here are the starters for Indiana, the usual crew. It's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson up front, with Miller Kopp, Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson on the perimeter.

6:45 p.m. — Indiana will be without three players on Monday night. Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee are all out with injuries. Here's the story. CLICK HERE