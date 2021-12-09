Publish date:
Kohl Center: House of Horrors for Indiana From the Beginning
It's been nearly 23 years since Indiana has won a basketball game at the Kohl Center in Madison, and the losing streak has reached 18 games heading into Wednesday night's showdown with the Badgers. The streak has gone through five IU coaches, from Bob Knight through Archie Miller, and first-year coach Mike Woodson hopes to put an end to it.
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin in the wintertime is rarely a favored travel destination, and that is certainly true for the Indiana basketball team. Coming to Madison for a basketball game has been a true nightmare for going on two-plus decades now.
Indiana has lost 18 straight games here at the Kohl Center heading into Wednesday night's game. Indiana won the first year the building was open, on Jan. 25, 1998, but they haven't won since.
The streak is so old that none of the current Indiana were even born yet when the Hoosiers last one. And who did the losing streak start with? The great Bob Knight.
Now that was a long time ago.
Here's the carnage:
Read More
Bob Knight (1-1)
- Jan. 25, 1998 — Indiana 69, Wisconsin 59
- March 5, 2000 — Wisconsin 56, Indiana 53
Mike Davis (0-5)
- Jan. 4, 2001 — Wisconsin 49, Indiana 46
- Feb. 15, 2003 — Wisconsin 71, Indiana 59
- Jan. 6, 2004 — Wisconsin 79, Indiana 45
- March 1, 2005 — Wisconsin 62, Indiana 60
- Feb. 8, 2006 — Wisconsin 72, Indiana 54
Kelvin Sampson (0-1)
- Jan. 31, 2008 — Wisconsin 62, Indiana 49
Tom Crean (0-8)
- March 8, 2009 — Wisconsin 85, Indiana 61
- Feb. 13, 2010 — Wisconsin 83, Indiana 55
- Jan. 20, 2011 — Wisconsin 69, Indiana 60
- Jan. 26, 2012 — Wisconsin 57, Indiana 50
- Feb. 25, 2014 — Wisconsin 69, Indiana 58
- Feb. 3, 2015 — Wisconsin 92, Indiana 78
- Jan. 26, 2016 — Wisconsin 82, Indiana 79 (OT)
- Feb. 5, 2017 — Wisconsin 65, Indiana 60
Archie Miller (0-3)
- Jan. 2, 2018 — Wisconsin 71, Indiana 61
- Dec. 7, 2019 — Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64
- Jan,. 7, 2021 — Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73 (2-OT)
Mike Woodson (2021)
- Dec. 8, 2021 — ???