Kohl Center: House of Horrors for Indiana From the Beginning

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin in the wintertime is rarely a favored travel destination, and that is certainly true for the Indiana basketball team. Coming to Madison for a basketball game has been a true nightmare for going on two-plus decades now.

Indiana has lost 18 straight games here at the Kohl Center heading into Wednesday night's game. Indiana won the first year the building was open, on Jan. 25, 1998, but they haven't won since.

The streak is so old that none of the current Indiana were even born yet when the Hoosiers last one. And who did the losing streak start with? The great Bob Knight.

Now that was a long time ago.

Here's the carnage:

Bob Knight (1-1)

Jan. 25, 1998 — Indiana 69, Wisconsin 59

March 5, 2000 — Wisconsin 56, Indiana 53

Mike Davis (0-5)

Jan. 4, 2001 — Wisconsin 49, Indiana 46

Feb. 15, 2003 — Wisconsin 71, Indiana 59

Jan. 6, 2004 — Wisconsin 79, Indiana 45

March 1, 2005 — Wisconsin 62, Indiana 60

Feb. 8, 2006 — Wisconsin 72, Indiana 54

Kelvin Sampson (0-1)

Jan. 31, 2008 — Wisconsin 62, Indiana 49

Tom Crean (0-8)

March 8, 2009 — Wisconsin 85, Indiana 61

Feb. 13, 2010 — Wisconsin 83, Indiana 55

Jan. 20, 2011 — Wisconsin 69, Indiana 60

Jan. 26, 2012 — Wisconsin 57, Indiana 50

Feb. 25, 2014 — Wisconsin 69, Indiana 58

Feb. 3, 2015 — Wisconsin 92, Indiana 78

Jan. 26, 2016 — Wisconsin 82, Indiana 79 (OT)

Feb. 5, 2017 — Wisconsin 65, Indiana 60

Archie Miller (0-3)

Jan. 2, 2018 — Wisconsin 71, Indiana 61

Dec. 7, 2019 — Wisconsin 84, Indiana 64

Jan,. 7, 2021 — Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73 (2-OT)

Mike Woodson (2021)