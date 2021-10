Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tip times were announced for the majority of Indiana's basketball games on Tuesday, along with television partners for most broadcasts.

The season starts on Tuesday, Nov. 9 when Eastern Michigan comes to Bloomington to play Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. That tip time has been moved up a half hour to accommodate TV. The game now starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Here is the complete schedule, with game times and TV information where applicable

November

Nov. 9 (Tuesday) – Eastern Michigan at Indiana , 6 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network)

December

Dec. 4 (Saturday) – Nebraska at Indiana, Time TBA at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (TV: Big Ten Network)

January

February

March