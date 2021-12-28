Mike Woodson: Indiana Has 'Just as Good a Chance as Anybody' to Win Big Ten

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's basketball team is back home from a brief holiday break, and it's right back to work as the Big Ten season resumes on Sunday. There's one last nonconference game to take care of on Wednesday night — a home game against UNC Asheville — and then it gets real.

The Hoosiers are 10-2 this far this season, and still a perfect 9-0 at home heading into Wednesday's game. The Big Ten season resumes at Penn State on Sunday.

First-year coach Mike Woodson did his weekly radio show with Don Fischer on Monday night, and had a lot to say, most notably that he thinks ''we've got just as good a chance as anybody (to win the Big Ten title).

"I've played in this Big Ten, and it's always been stiff competition,'' Woodson said. "So, mentally and physically, you've got to get yourself ready to play in Big Ten. There's no night's off, and anyone can beat you on any night, and it's still that way.

"My approach isn't going to change. My goal is to win the Big Ten. That's what I came back here for. You can't lose at home, then you've got to figure out how to win on the road."

Woodson also talked about Indiana's solid defensive play so far, the potential return of Trey Galloway in a few weeks and how much he's enjoying coaching in college.

Here are the highlights of his interview with Indiana play-by-play announcer Don Fischer:

— Woodson on Indiana's solid defense

“They thought I was crazy early because I pushed them on the defensive end. I really didn’t push them on the offensive end a lot. But when we started this journey, my deal was that we have to be a good defensive team in order to win. I said that because when you add new pieces to a team and a team hasn't been together long, you have to put a stamp on something (defense).

"The fact that we've established ourselves as a defensive team, I know that every game we play, we've put ourselves in position to win every ball game. I'm really pleased with where we are on that end, but the offensive is still a work in progress."

— Woodson on being a better 3-point shooting team

“We’ve got to be able to knock them down. And we’ve shown we can make them. Every team in the Big Ten can make the long ball, so we can't just rely on twos from inside. I know the level of play will pick up (in the Big Ten) and Race (Thompson) and Trayce (Jackson-Davis) will probably be doubled more than they have been. Our outside guys have to be ready to go."

Indiana is shooting 37.0 percent from three-point range so far, but if you factor out the season-opener — and maybe some opening night jitters that lead to a 4-for-24 shooting night — the numbers are a lot better. In the other 11 games, it's 39.4 percent. Indiana shot just 32.4 percent from three last year, 32.6 percent in 2020 and 31.2 percent in 2019.

— on fast starts, and keeping it going

Woodson said he got a text the other day from Karen Knight, Bob Knight's wife and a former basketball coach herself. She said 'Coach, the first 5-7 minutes to open the ball game are the most important.'

"I just think if you do (get off to strong starts), they (opponents) quit. We haven't got teams to do that yet."

— On free throws and turnovers still being an issue

“At the end of the day, turnovers get you beat. Missed free throws get you beat.”

Woodson says most of free throw shooting is “between the ears, 10 percent mechanics and 90 percent mental.” Woodson said that Indiana missed critical free throws in the Syracuse and Wisconsin games, the Hoosiers' only two losses this season.

— Woodson on learning his players

“I love all of these guys. They’ve worked and they’ve done everything I’ve asked of them. That’s all you can ask for from a coach’s standpoint. They were really down after those losses, because those games were winnable games and they knew it. And when we get in that crunch again, I’ve got to make sure I get them over the hump.”

"It's been a nice a progression right now in terms of where we are as a ball club. I can't complain one bit. We're in a good place with our ballclub. They all like each other, they all like the coaching staff."

— on Trey Galloway's impending return

Sophomore guard Trey Galloway broke his wrist in the Nov. 17 game against St. John's and needed surgery. Woodson said he is back at practice now, but not participating in any contact drills.

“He’s not far away. I don’t know when he’ll actually return, but he’s close. He's practicing a little bit now. We've got to get him to where he's banging a little bit.''

— on getting contributions from everyone

"To see (freshman) Logan Duncomb come in and be ready to play is a plus. To see Big Mike (Durr) and Geronimo come in and be ready to play, I'm pleased in that regard"

— on the start of Big Ten play on Sunday

“Mentally and physically, you’ve got to get yourself ready to play every time you jump it up in the Big Ten. You can’t lose at home” in conference play.

— Woodson Rob Phinisee's confidence level

“I’m trying to give it to him. I want him to score the basketball. I made that very clear when I took over this job. He's a senior, he knows the style of play (in the Big Ten).

He's played well the past couple of games against Notre Dame and Northern Kentucky. "I'd like to think that was a step in the right direction, but he needs to keep doing that.

And in regards to his two point guards, Phinisee and starter Xavier Johnson, he said that Johnson "is better going north to south, but Rob is probably a better defender.”

— on enjoying coaching in college

“It’s been unbelievable. It’s hard to put into words. The NBA is a grind. It’s a tough grind, man. And I’ve spent 34 years of my life in that grind. And when you’re talking about trying to develop young players in the NBA, there’s not enough time in the day to do it.

"A lot of these young guys, they develop. But a lot of it is through summer work. In college, the beauty about it is that I get a chance to teach and prepare. And that’s important when you’re trying to develop a team.”

To watch the entire show, CLICK HERE