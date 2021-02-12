Where Indiana Basketball Stands in Bracketology After Northwestern Win

After the Northwestern win and ahead of a big matchup against No. 4 Ohio State, we take a look where Indiana stands in the NCAA Tournament projections.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a much-needed win over Northwestern in double overtime, Indiana has now won two games in a row dating back to Sunday's home win over Iowa.

With some momentum on their side, the Hoosiers enter perhaps the most pivotal week of their season. Indiana first takes on No. 4 Ohio State on the road, and then follows that up with two home games against Minnesota and Michigan State.

Winning two of those three games could go a long way for Indiana's NCAA Tournament hopes.

Indiana is currently 2-7 in Quad 1 games right now and 5-0 in Quad 2 games. The Hoosiers sit at No. 47 in the NET rankings.

As of Feb. 10, Indiana was in 92 of the 101 brackets submitted.

At 11-8 overall and 6-6 in the Big Ten, we take a look at where Indiana stands in some NCAA Tournament projections, and even though the Hoosiers are included in most of them, there's still a lot of work to be done this season.

USA TODAY

Indiana is listed as a "last four in" team, along with San Diego State, VCU and Stanford.

Indiana is slated to have a play-in game against Stanford, who the Hoosiers beat earlier this season, and the winner of that would play West Virginia in the first round. Play-in games will be hosted at both Mackey Arena and Assembly Hall.

USA TODAY Sports projects nine Big Ten teams to make the NCAA Tournament.

Mike DeCourcy

Big Ten Network's Mike DeCourcy has Indiana as a No. 11 seed right now.

He has the Hoosiers taking on Virginia Tech in the West Region, and the winner of that game would play the winner of Alabama and Northeastern.

DeCourcy has nine Big Ten teams making the tournament.

Andy Katz

Katz has the Hoosiers in as an eight seed right now.

His projection has Indiana playing Clemson in the first round, and the winner of that game would likely play Gonzaga in the second round.

Katz has 10 Big Ten teams in the field.

Joe Lunardi

Archie Miller's favorite bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Hoosiers listed as a No. 10 seed at the moment.

He has Indiana's first-round matchup coming against Colorado, where the winner would take on the winner of Alabama versus UMBC.

Lunardi has nine Big Ten teams making the field.

Andy Bottoms

Bottoms has Indiana as a No. 11 seed right now.

His matchup has the Hoosiers taking on Kansas in the first round, and the winner of that game would take on the winner of Virginia and UC Irvine.

Bottoms has nine Big Ten teams making the field.

Indiana's next game is on the road this Saturday against No. 4 Ohio State.

