Even 45 Years Later, Indiana Still Last Unbeaten Champion, But Will That End with Gonzaga?
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 1976 Indiana national championship team, the last one to win the NCAA title with an unbeaten record, was the focus of a Sports Illustrated cover story on Friday.
The Hoosiers went 32-0 in 1976, winning the school's third NCAA championship and Bob Knight's first at the school. He would win two more, in 1981 and 1987, but perfection has eluded him – and everyone else – since that magical year in 1976.
A few teams have come close, like Indiana State in 1979, UNLV in 1991 and Kentucky in 2015, but no one's ever done it.
Until now?
No. 1 seed Gonzaga is 28-0 and four wins away from perfection themselves. There are many people who think they're going to pull off the perfect season in 2021 because they've been completely dominant all year.
Many former Indiana players from that 1976 team really wouldn't mind if someone else does it. "We'll still be undefeated if they win,'' Quinn Buckner said last week. "We enjoyed doing that, and I'll never mind someone else getting to enjoy that, too.''
The Hoosiers are vastly different from the 1972 Miami Dolphins who celebrate every year when the last NFL team loses each season. It doesn't work that way, for the most part, at least with the players. Many of them have been on the record that they don't celebrate when the last team goes down every year. Here's the link to the story I wrote last February when San Diego State lost as the country's last unbeaten team. CLICK HERE
This story has some great comments from Indiana assistant coach Bob Weltlich, who does still cherish that 45-year record and hopes it never ends.
To read the complete Sports Illustrated cover story by Greg Bishop, CLICK HERE
