NCAA Tournament Pairings, Schedule, With Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

The field is set for the very first NCAA Tournament to be held in one location, with 68 teams coming to Indiana for three weeks to determine a 2021 national champion. Gamers start on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Sixty-eight teams are converging on the state of Indiana for a unique NCAA Tournament that will be played entirely in one state for the first time ever.

Pairings were released on Sunday night for the 2021 tournament. Here are the games and locations, with TV times and point spreads. 

(This story will continue to be updated)

East Region

Thursday

  • No. 11 -- Michigan State (15-12) vs. UCLA (17-9)
  • No. 16 -- Mount St. Mary's (12-10) vs. Texas Southern (16-8)

Saturday/Monday

  • No. 1 Michigan (20-4) vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary's (12-10) or Texas Southern (16-8)
  • No. 8 LSU (18-9) vs. No. 9 St. Bonaventure (16-4)
  • No. 5 Colorado (22-8) vs. No. 12 Georgetown (13-12)
  • No. 4 Florida State (16-6) vs. No. 13 UNC-Greensboro (21-8)
  • No. 6 BYU (20-6) vs. No. 11 Michigan State (15-12) or UCLA (17-9) 
  • No. 3 Texas (19-7) vs. No. 14 Abilene Christian (23-4) 
  • No. 7 Connecticut (15-7) vs. No. 10 Maryland (16-13) 
  • No. 2 Alabama (24-6) vs. No. 15 Iona (12-5)

South Region

Friday/Sunday

  • No. 1 Baylor (22-2) vs. No. 16 Hartford (15-8)
  • No. 8 North Carolina (18-10) vs. No. 9 Wisconsin (17-12)
  • No. 5 Villanova (16-6) vs. No. 12 Winthrop (23-1)
  • No. 4 Purdue (18-9) vs. No. 13 North Texas (17-9)
  • No. 6 Texas Tech (17-10) vs. No. 11 Utah State (20-8)
  • No. 3 Arkansas (22-6) vs. No. 14 Colgate (14-1)
  • No. 7 Florida (14-9) vs. No. 10 Virginia Tech (15-6)
  • No. 2 Ohio State (21-9) vs. No. 15 Oral Roberts (16-10)

Midwest Region

Friday/Sundayi

  • No. 1 Illinois (23-6) vs. No. 16 Drexel (12-7)
  • No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (24-4) vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech (17-8)
  • No. 5 Tennessee (18-8) vs. No. 12 Oregon State (17-12)
  • No. 4 Oklahoma State (20-8) vs. No. 13 Liberty (23-5)
  • No. 6 San Diego State (23-4) vs. No. 11 Syracuse (16-9)
  • No. 3  West Virginia (18-9) vs. No. 14 Morehead State (23-7)
  • No. 7 Clemson (16-7) vs. No. 10 Rutgers (15-11) 
  • No. 2 Houston (24-3) vs. No. 15 Cleveland State (19-7)

West Region

Thursday (First Four games)

  • No. 11 -- Wichita State (16-5) vs. Drake (25-4)
  • No. 16 -- Appalachian State (17-11) vs. Norfolk State (16-7)

Saturday/Monday

  • No. 1 Gonzaga (26-0) vs. No. 16 Appalachian State (17-11) or Norfolk State (16-7)
  • No. 8 Oklahoma (15-10) vs. No. 9 Missouri (16-9)
  • No. 5 Creighton (20-8) vs. No. 12 UC-Santa Barbara (22-4)
  • No. 4  Virginia (18-6) vs. No. 13 Ohio (16-7)
  • No. 6 USC (22-7) vs. No. 11 Wichita State (16-5) or Drake (25-4) 
  • No. 3 Kansas (20-8) vs. No. 14 Eastern Washington (16-7)
  • No. 7 Oregon (20-6) vs. No. 10 VCU (19-7)
  • No. 2 Iowa (21-8) vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon (17-6) 

