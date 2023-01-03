Indiana's Anthony Leal, Sister Lauren Featured on CBS Evening News

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal made his sister's day on Christmas morning.

His older sister, Lauren, who just graduated from Indiana in December, was stunned in reading his card to her when he said he was paying off all of her students loans from money he earned thanks to new name, image and likeness legistlation that benefits college athletes.

The video of their morning and the story that followed went viral, with several million watching it. And on Monday night, the two Leals got a lot of national attention when they were featured in a story on the CBS Evening News. To watch the Christmas video, CLICK HERE

The pair was interviewed on a video call, and answered questions from CBS News reporter Jericka Duncan during the 1-minute, 40-second story.

"I had tears in my eyes, and then it felt just like a weight lifted from my shoulders thinking about all the possibilities, and all the doors opening,'' Lauren Leal said during the interview. "Doing good things for other people, it makes that person want to do something good too, like pay it forward.''

Anthony, who grew up playing basketball in Bloomington with his older sister, who played collegiately at DePauw before knee injuries ended her career, said he was happy to use his NIL money for such a good cause, saying it was a ''good chunk of money.''

"You've got to look at it from multiple perspectives and we're just trying to make the most of the opportunities we have. I'm not sure how specific I want to get, but it was a good chunk of money.''

Related stories on Indiana basketball