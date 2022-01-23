Indiana Favored to End Long Losing Streak to Michigan on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been a week for exorcising demons for Indiana, ending an eight-game road losing streak on Monday at Nebraska, and finally snapping its nine-game losing streak to Purdue on Thursday.

And now, here comes Michigan to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and the Wolverines have an eight-game winning streak in the series as well. But the oddsmakers think that streak is also going to end on Sunday. The SISportsbook.com website lists Indiana as as the favorite on its opening line on Sunday morning.

Indiana has opened as a 3.5-point favorite, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website. The over/under is 133.5. It's an odd spot for the Wolverines, who have been favored in 14 of their 15 games this season while going just 8-7 so far.

The games starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and is televised on CBS. Here's how watch the game. CLICK HERE

The Hoosiers have an 14-4 overall record on the season and are 5-3 in the Big Ten. They are 11-7 against the point spread. The Hoosiers are 12-0 at home and 10-2 vs. the spread as Assembly Hall. On the road, they are 1-4 straight up and 0-5 against the spread so far on the road.

Here are Indiana's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread:

Nov. 9 — Beat Eastern Michigan 68-62 as a 24-point favorite (lost)

Michigan is 8-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten, struggling through a season that started with high expectations as the No. 6-ranked team in the country in the Associated Press preseason poll.

Michigan has lost six games already as a favorite, tops in the country by a large margin.

They have been favored in 14 of their 15 games, but are just 5-10 against the spread, Here are Michigan's results thus far this season, both straight up and against the spread: