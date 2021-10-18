Indiana Ranked No. 31 in First KenPom Rankings of the Year, 8th Among Big Ten Teams

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first Kenpom.com rankings came out over the weekend for the 2021-22 college basketball season, and Indiana checks in at No. 31 in the first computer rankings.

The Hoosiers are ranked eighth overall among the 14 Big Ten teams. Michigan, at No. 2, is the highest ranked Big Ten team, and three others are in the top-10 as well, Illinois, Purdue and Ohio State.

The Hoosiers begin the Mike Woodson era on Tuesday night, Nov. 9 against Eastern Michigan at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana has a 20-game Big Ten schedule, and plays 11 nonconference games. Notre Dame (27), Syracuse (41) and St. John's (51) are their three highest-ranked nonconference foes. Eastern Michigan, the first opponent, is ranked No. 291 out of the 358 Division I programs.

Here are the rankings for all 14 Big Ten teams, plus Indiana's 11 nonconference foes.

Kenpom rankings for Big Ten teams

No. 2 — Michigan Wolverines

No. 5 — Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 6 — Purdue Boilermakers

No. 8 — Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 18 — Maryland Terrapins

No. 22 — Michigan State Spartans

No. 23 — Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 31 — Indiana Hoosiers

No. 44 — Wisconsin Badgers

No. 48 — Northwestern Wildcats

No. 67 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 70 — Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 81 — Nebraska Cornhuskers

No. 120 — Minnesota Golden Gophers

Kenpom rankings for Indiana opponents