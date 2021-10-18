    • October 18, 2021
    Indiana Ranked No. 31 in First KenPom Rankings of the Year, 8th Among Big Ten Teams

    Indiana begins the Mike Woodson era ranked No. 31 in the first KenPom rankings of the college basketball season. That puts them eighth in the 14-team Big Ten to start the year. Here are the rankings for all 14 Big Ten teams, plus all of Indiana's nonconference foes.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first Kenpom.com rankings came out over the weekend for the 2021-22 college basketball season, and Indiana checks in at No. 31 in the first computer rankings.

    The Hoosiers are ranked eighth overall among the 14 Big Ten teams. Michigan, at No. 2, is the highest ranked Big Ten team, and three others are in the top-10 as well, Illinois, Purdue and Ohio State.

    The Hoosiers begin the Mike Woodson era on Tuesday night, Nov. 9 against Eastern Michigan at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

    Indiana has a 20-game Big Ten schedule, and plays 11 nonconference games. Notre Dame (27), Syracuse (41) and St. John's (51) are their three highest-ranked nonconference foes. Eastern Michigan, the first opponent, is ranked No. 291 out of the 358 Division I programs.

    Here are the rankings for all 14 Big Ten teams, plus Indiana's 11 nonconference foes. 

    Kenpom rankings for Big Ten teams

    • No. 2 — Michigan Wolverines
    • No. 5 — Illinois Fighting Illini
    • No. 6 — Purdue Boilermakers
    • No. 8 — Ohio State Buckeyes
    • No. 18 — Maryland Terrapins
    • No. 22 — Michigan State Spartans
    • No. 23 — Iowa Hawkeyes
    • No. 31 — Indiana Hoosiers
    • No. 44 — Wisconsin Badgers
    • No. 48 — Northwestern Wildcats
    • No. 67 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights
    • No. 70 — Penn State Nittany Lions
    • No. 81 — Nebraska Cornhuskers
    • No. 120 — Minnesota Golden Gophers

    Kenpom rankings for Indiana opponents

    • Nov. 9 — Eastern Michigan: No. 297
    • Nov. 12 — Northern Illinois: No. 324
    • Nov. 17 — St. John's: No. 51
    • Nov. 21 — Louisiana: No. 177
    • Nov. 23 — Jackson State: No. 295
    • Nov. 27 — Marshall: No. 111
    • Nov. 30 — at Syracuse: No. 41
    • Dec. 12 — Merrimack: No. 210
    • Dec. 18 — Notre Dame (at Indianapolis): No. 27
    • Dec. 22 — Northern Kentucky: No. 129
    • Dec. 29 — UNC Asheville: No. 271

