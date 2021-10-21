Hoosiers in the Pros: 6 Former Indiana Players on NBA Rosters Will Make Combined $51.6 Million This Year

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The 2021-22 NBA regular season started on Tuesday night, and rosters are now set for all 30 teams. There six former Indiana basketball players in the league for now.

Two former Hoosiers — guard Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat and Thomas Bryant of the Washington Wizards — will be out for a while, still recovering from leg injuries.

And one Hoosier has a new home, center Cody Zeller. He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers and spending the first eight years of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.

All told, the six Hoosiers will earn a total of $51.6 million in salary this season. Here's a list of the six players, their time at Indiana and in the pros, their current contract situation and a bit on their team and their role:

O.G. Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

Years at Indiana (2015-17): O.G. Anunoby played two seasons at Indiana and helped the Hoosiers win a Big Ten title in 2016. He injured his knee his sophomore year in January, and was lost for the season.

Toronto lost 98-83 to the Washington Wizards, and Anunoby had a rough opener, going just 3-for-17 from the field — and 2-for-9 from threes — while scoring 11 points. What they're saying: “He’s going to be guarding the best players in the league every night because he can do it,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said of Anunoby, an elite defender who needs to be relied on more on the offensive end now, too. “He’s confident in his abilities right now. I think you're always searching more, you're finding ways to be open, get the ball, demand it on the post, and maybe the window of a driving lane is kind of there and maybe a year ago or two years ago that kind of [opportunity] wasn't taking, but if it's kind of there now, he's blasting through there.”

Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives against the Washington Wizards during the season opener on Wednesday. (John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports)

Thomas Bryant, Washington Wizards

Years at Indiana (2015-17): Thomas Bryant played two seasons at Indiana and helped the Hoosiers win a Big Ten title in 2016. He averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds during his two-year career.

Houston guard Eric Gordon (10) guards Minnesota's Malik Beasley (5) during the season opener on Wednesday. (Nick Wosika/USA TODAY Sports)

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Years at Indiana (2007-08): Eric Gordon played one season at Indiana, during Kelvin Sampson's final year. Gordon averaged 20.9 points per game, and was Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a third-team All-American. Indiana went 25-8 that year but lost to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament under interim coach Dan Dakich after Sampson had been fired. Gordon had his worst night as a Hoosier, making just 3-of-15 shots and scoring only 8 points.

Romeo Langford, Boston Celtics

Years at Indiana (2018-19): Romeo Langford, a 6-foot-5 guard, played one season at Indiana in 2018-19 after a legendary high school career in New Albany, Ind. He was a five-star recruit, and the No. 1 shooting guard in the country, according to ESPN. He averaged 16.5 points per game despite playing with a torn ligament in his shooting hand, the highest among the Big Ten freshmen that season and the third-highest all-time among Indiana University freshmen, behind only Eric Gordon and Mike Woodson, the Hoosiers' current coach.

Boston guard Romeo Langford (9) drives to the basket while being defended by Orlando guard Hassani Gravett. (Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

Years at Indiana (2010-13). Victor Oladipo, a 6-foot-4 guard, came to Indiana as a three-star player from DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md., and left three years later as the Sporting News National Player of the Year. He won a Big Ten title in 2013, and the Hoosiers were ranked No. 1 in the country early in that season, losing to Syracuse in the regional semifinals of the NCAA tournament. He scored 1,117 points in his IU career.

Cody Zeller, Portland Trail Blazers

Years at Indiana ( 2011-13): Cody Zeller played two seasons at Indiana for Tom Crean. He won a Big Ten title in 2013. He was a second-team All-American and scored 1,157 points in his two seasons.

