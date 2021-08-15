Top Indiana Target Jalen Hood-Schifino Sets Aug. 24 For Commitment Date

Jalen Hood-Schifino, a standout combo guard who is one of Indiana's primary remaining targets in the Class of 2022, has announced Aug. 24 as his commitment date. Indiana is on his list of final five schools, along with Florida, Tennessee, Memphis and Texas.

Indiana's coaching staff has put a lot of time and effort into the recruiting of standout combo guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, and they'll find out on Aug. 24 if they've done enough.

Hood-Schifino, a consenus top-five combo guard in the country, plays at Montverde Academy in central Florida. He announced his commitment date on Instagram.

Hood-Schifino narrowed his list to five schools last month, with Indiana, Florida, Memphis, Texas, and Tennessee making the cut. He took an official visit to Indiana in late June, and has visited Tennessee as well. It's unlikely that he's going to visit the other three officials this week before his announcement.

After being in Bloomington, Indiana's coaches have pushed hard to be around him at every opportunity in July. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson and all three assistants – Dane Fife, Kenya Hunter and Yaser Rosemond – have been actively involved in his recruiting.

Hood-Schifino is a Pittsburgh native who committed early to Pitt, but de-committed last spring and re-opened his recruitment. He's had a huge summer, and is highly coveted by Indiana and the others on his short list. Hunter has been active in recruiting him for several years, and Indiana offered him last September.

So far, Indiana has two commitments in the 2022 class, guard C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North in Indianapolis, and Georgia forward Kaleb Banks.

