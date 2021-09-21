September 21, 2021
NCAA's Andy Katz Lists Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Among Top 5 Returning Players

Indiana junior Trayce Jackson-Davis made the top-five in Andy Katz's list of the top-25 returning players in college basketball this winter. He broke down his picks in his NCAA March Madness podcast.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is looking forward to a huge junior season under new coach Mike Woodson, and Andy Katz from the NCAA March Madness podcast is expecting big things, too.

Jackson-Davis made Katz's list of the top-five returning players in America this season, checking in at No. 5. Johnny Juzang of UCLA is ranked No. 1, and Drew Timme of Gonzaga is second. Two other Big Ten players fill the next spots, with Kofi Cockburn of Illinois No. 3 and Hunter Dickinson of Michigan No. 4.

Katz's 30-minute podcast ranked the top-25 players coming back this season.

"He came back to play for Mike Woodson, and he could be the Big Ten player of the year. He is a big-time player in Bloomington,'' Katz said in the podcast. 

Katz gets to his top-five in the 23-minute mark of the podcast, and then he had an interview will Cockburn to end the show. They talked about his return to Illinois after pondering the NBA draft and even transferring. He entered the transfer portal before deciding to stay at Illinois.

"We've got a lot of depth, and we have a really deep team. That's going to be a big factor for us. Losing (to Loyola in the first round) last year will stick with me forever, at least until I win a national championship.''

Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers in both scoring (19.1) and rebounding (9.0) during his sophomore campaign a year ago. He averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds as a freshman.

Some thought he might turn pro after coach Archie Miller was fired, but Woodson convinced him to stay, saying that all of his years of NBA experience would help Jackson-Davis be better prepared for the next level.

The left-hander from Greenwood, Ind. tweeted over the weekend that he can't wait to get started. 

Indiana's basketball media day is on Monday, and Hoosier Hysteria takes place on Saturday, Oct. 2. The event will start at 4 p.m. ET.

Indiana's first game is on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Eastern Michigan at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. 

To listen to Katz's complete podcast, CLICK HERE

