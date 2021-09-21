Indiana Basketball Tickets Now on Sale for 6 Holiday Games, Including Ohio State

Indiana's athletic department has put together a six-game mini-series of tickets for men's basketball games this season, and they went on sale on Monday. The six games are over the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks when students aren't on campus, and includes a Big Ten game against Ohio State.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The excitement is back with Indiana basketball now that former Hoosier star Mike Woodson is at the helm and has made a substantial roster upgrade. And now the school has put together a six-game ticket package to help fans pack Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Six games, including a Big Ten matchup with Ohio State on Jan. 6, will make up the 2021-22 Mini-Series Ticket package, which is now on sale. The package is available for games in which our student season ticket holders are home for Thanksgiving and Christmas break. Main Level seats for the six games are available for $288, while Balcony tickets sell for $180.

The Mini-Series includes all three contests of the Hoosier Challenge with games against Louisiana (Sunday, Nov. 21), Jackson State (Tuesday, Nov. 23), and Marshall (Saturday, Nov. 27) over Thanksgiving week.

Indiana will host a pair of games surrounding the Christmas holiday with matchups on Wednesday, Dec. 22 against Northern Kentucky and Wednesday, Dec. 29 versus UNC- Asheville. Finally, IU will host a much anticipated Big Ten tussle on Thursday, Jan. 6 when the Hoosiers take on Ohio State prior to the start of the second semester.

The IU Ticket office is open Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or call or text 912-855-4006.

To purchase the mini-series packages, CLICK HERE to link to Indiana's ticket office.

Indiana's basketball season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 9 with a home game at Assembly Hall against Eastern Michigan. To view the complete schedule, CLICK HERE

Hoosiers Hysteria is Saturday, Oct. 2. There is no time set for the start of the event just yet because they have been waiting to see about the Indiana at Penn State football game that's being played the same day. It was announced Monday that the Hoosiers' will play at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 2, so it's likely that Hoosier Hysteria will be mid-afternoon sometime.

The official announcement is expected to come sometime this week.