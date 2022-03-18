Indiana Cheerleaders Come to Rescue When Ball Gets Stuck Between Backboard, Shot Clock

Indiana cheerleaders Nathan Paris and Cassidy Cerny became national heroes Thursday night when they performed a stunt to get the basketball dislodged from the top of the backboard. "It worked, it was good. It was pretty easy,'' said Cerny, who said they practice that move ''every Tuesday.'' Their move went viral.

PORTLAND, Ore. — When no one else could figure it out, Nathan Paris and Cassidy Cerny sprung into action.

That's just what they do.

During Indiana's basketball game with Saint Mary's in the NCAA Tournament Thursday night, the ball got stuck between the backboard and shot clock early in the second half, and there was a problem getting it down.

Saint Mary's center Matthias Tass, who's 6-foot-10, couldn't reach it with the short mop stick, and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis thought about it, but couldn't reach it either.

Referee Kelly Pfeifer grabbed a chair, but he couldn't reach it, either, with the short mop handle. Tass tried stepping up on a not-so-secure folding chair, but the referee wouldn't let him.

To the rescue came the Indiana cheerleading squad. Nathan Paris, a senior cheerleader from Floyds Knobs, Ind., hoisted partner Cassidy Cerny, a sophomore from Avon, Ind., up on his shoulders, just like they do in many of their routines, and he lifted her into the air with his hands. She stood up and grabbed the ball off the board, and the game continued.

That's getting the job done. Two smart kids from Indiana.

"It was too high to get for the grounds crew and they didn't want anybody on the steps, so I grabbed Cass and we're like, ''alright push up and we'll see if it works,'' said Paris, a Finance and Information Systems major at Indiana's Kelley School of Business "It was just another stunt.''

"It worked, it was good. It was pretty easy,'' said Cerny, a pre-medicine student who's studying psychology and neuroscience, according to her social media account. She said they practice that move ''every Tuesday.''

Here's the full video of the magical moment.

Thousands of fans throughout the arena gave them a huge cheer, and the entire thing was broadcast to a national TV audience on TBS.

“What a play!” TBS play-by-player Andrew Catalon shouted while he did play-by-play of the rescue. “The cheerleader saves the day! And that is her one shining moment!

“This place is on its feet!”

The whole thing went viral, and even made SportsCenter at the end of the night. And it most certainly will make its way into CBS' ''One Shining Moment'' video at the end of the day.

It was one shining moment for sure.

There are several more photos of the event and the game itself in the photo gallery linked below.

