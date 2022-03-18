Skip to main content
March Madness Photo Gallery: Indiana Vs. Saint Mary's

Look at 30 photos from Indiana's NCAA Tournament first round matchup versus Saint Mary's inside the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In case you didn't make it to Portland, Ore. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, take a look at 30 photos from Indiana's matchup versus Saint Mary's.

The Gaels ended Indiana's season on an 82-53 final score inside Moda Center sending the Hoosiers back home to Indiana.

Still, the action shots show the Hoosiers' last ditch effort at a tournament they haven't been a part of since 2016. Until next season, Indiana.

Indiana Vs. Saint Mary's

Race Thompson

USATSI_17916928

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Kyle Bowen (14) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports.

Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17916929

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) dunks the basketball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17916921

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17916932

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports.

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17916920

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson instructs against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart and Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17916935

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) shoots the basketball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17916926

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson instructs against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17916933

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) shoots the basketball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17916991

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17916934

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) is defended by Saint Mary's Gaels forward Kyle Bowen (14) and forward Matthias Tass (11) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17916930

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17916944

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17916940

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17916946

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) fight for the loose ball during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17916963

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) grabs a rebound against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17916998

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) is defended by Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Cheer

USATSI_17917144

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders perform against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17917170

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and guard Xavier Johnson (0) high-five against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17917105

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17917254

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17917140

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) shoots the basketball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17917183

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) is defended by Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17917182

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) dribbles the basketball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in front of Gaels center Mitchell Saxen (10) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17917252

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (left) defends against Saint Mary's Gaels center Mitchell Saxen (10) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17917314

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) dribbles the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness

USATSI_17917546

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; The basketball gets stuck on the stanchion between the Saint Mary's Gaels and the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

March Madness

USATSI_17917547

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders retrieve the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Basketball

An IU cheerleader retrieves a stuck ball during Indiana's first round game versus Saint Mary's.

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders retrieve the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17917770

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson (right) acknowledges guard Xavier Johnson (0) against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Basketball

USATSI_17918136

Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers players sit on the bench against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

