March Madness Photo Gallery: Indiana Vs. Saint Mary's
PORTLAND, Ore. — In case you didn't make it to Portland, Ore. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament, take a look at 30 photos from Indiana's matchup versus Saint Mary's.
The Gaels ended Indiana's season on an 82-53 final score inside Moda Center sending the Hoosiers back home to Indiana.
Still, the action shots show the Hoosiers' last ditch effort at a tournament they haven't been a part of since 2016. Until next season, Indiana.
Indiana Vs. Saint Mary's
Race Thompson
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Kyle Bowen (14) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports.
Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) dunks the basketball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports.
Mike Woodson
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson instructs against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart and Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) shoots the basketball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Woodson
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson instructs against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) shoots the basketball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Race Thompson
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) is defended by Saint Mary's Gaels forward Kyle Bowen (14) and forward Matthias Tass (11) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Matthias Tass (11) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Geronimo
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) and Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) fight for the loose ball during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jordan Geronimo
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) grabs a rebound against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Geronimo
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) is defended by Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Cheer
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders perform against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and guard Xavier Johnson (0) high-five against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Miller Kopp
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Dan Fotu (42) is defended by Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Xavier Johnson
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) shoots the basketball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) is defended by Saint Mary's Gaels guard Logan Johnson (0) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) dribbles the basketball against Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) in front of Gaels center Mitchell Saxen (10) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Miller Kopp
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (left) defends against Saint Mary's Gaels center Mitchell Saxen (10) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Parker Stewart
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) dribbles the basketball against Saint Mary's Gaels guard Tommy Kuhse (12) during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
March Madness
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; The basketball gets stuck on the stanchion between the Saint Mary's Gaels and the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
March Madness
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders retrieve the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Basketball
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders retrieve the basketball against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Mike Woodson
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson (right) acknowledges guard Xavier Johnson (0) against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Indiana Basketball
Mar 17, 2022; Portland, OR, USA; Indiana Hoosiers players sit on the bench against the Saint Mary's Gaels during the second half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
