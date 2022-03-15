Indiana's Jordan Geronimo Seems Good to Go For Tuesday's NCAA Tournament Game

DAYTON, Ohio — Indiana sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo was having a great Big Ten Tournament, but a knee injury knocked him out of Friday's game against Illinois, and he couldn't play at all in the Hoosiers' semifinal loss to Iowa.

But he was out on the court running around and smiling during Indiana's open-to-the-public practice on Monday night in Dayton, and seems like he's ready to play in Indiana's ''First Four'' NCAA Tournament game against Wyoming.

"I think he's going to play,'' Indiana coach Mike Woodson said Monday night. "He worked a little bit today in practice. So we'll see how it goes. I'll get a better feel when he wakes up in the morning, see where he is.''

Indiana practiced in Bloomington Monday before flying over to Dayton. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson met with the media when they got here, as did Woodson, and then they shot around inside the University of Dayton Arena for 40 minutes.

They are the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday night, and the game should start around 9:10 p.m. ET. It is Indiana's first NCAA Tournament game since March 25, 2016, when a Tom Crean-coached Indiana team lost to North Carolina 101-86 in the regional semifinal.

Woodson, who played in two NCAA Tournaments while at Indiana, knows what it takes to weave through this postseason journey.

"It's a grind,'' Woodson said. "Preparation is so important. Yes, it's an exciting time, but everybody wants to win, man. Nobody wants to go home. That's why it's so competitive. That's why when March Madness rolls around, you see all these great games.

"And you just walk away shaking your head, saying, wow, that was a hell of a game. It's just different playing for a Big Ten title, it's different. The play is so intense. And that's how it should be. It's like the NBA playoffs. The level of play just goes to a different level.''

Having all hands on deck will help a lot. Woodson said that sophomore guard Trey Galloway, who missed five games with a groin injury prior to the Big Ten Tournament, survived the weekend just fine and is good to go for Tuesday.

