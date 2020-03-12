Indiana's Devonte Green Gives Emotional Goodbye on Instagram

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Devonte Green had so much he wanted to accomplish during his senior year at Indiana, and just when the last bit of those goals were about to be accomplished, it was all pulled out from under him.

Green's college career at Indiana ended on Thursday when the NCAA shut down the college basketball season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Big Ten tournament canceled in the morning, and then the NCAA men's and women's tournament canceled in the afternoon, Green's career came to an abrupt halt.

The senior from North Babylon, N.Y. went to Instagram to say goodbye to the Hoosier Nation.

Devote Green's Instagram post on Thursday.

"TBH (to be honest) I don''t really have the words right now,'' he said in his Instagram post. "I've set a goal before the season started and worked so hard to achieve that goal. The moment I reach the promised land my college career was put to an end.

"I'm sick ... but just like everything else I've dealt with, all I can do is move forward. Thank you to everyone who supported/believed in me throughout the years. I'll be a Hoosier for life. #GreenLightOut

Green and fellow senior De'Ron Davis have never played in the NCAA tournament during their time at Indiana and Green really wanted to change that this year. The Hoosiers, who won their 20th game Wednesday night in what turned out to be the final Big Ten game of the year, were clearly in the NCAA field after that.

Now they'll graduate without a trip to the big dance. They'll be the first seniors to graduate without playing in an NCAA tournament game since Joby Wright and Rick Ford in 1972, Bob Knight's very first season at Indiana. That's 48 years ago.

Green finished his college career with 954 points, coming just 46 points shy of 1,000.

Related Green stories from this season