HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana's Devonte Green Gives Emotional Goodbye on Instagram

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Devonte Green had so much he wanted to accomplish during his senior year at Indiana, and just when the last bit of those goals were about to be accomplished, it was all pulled out from under him.

Green's college career at Indiana ended on Thursday when the NCAA shut down the college basketball season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the Big Ten tournament canceled in the morning, and then the NCAA men's and women's tournament canceled in the afternoon, Green's career came to an abrupt halt. 

The senior from North Babylon, N.Y. went to Instagram to say goodbye to the Hoosier Nation.

89957816_3132059780151821_6925020090555432960_o
Devote Green's Instagram post on Thursday. 

"TBH (to be honest) I don''t really have the words right now,'' he said in his Instagram post. "I've set a goal before the season started and worked so hard to achieve that goal. The moment I reach the promised land my college career was put to an end. 

"I'm sick ... but just like everything else I've dealt with, all I can do is move forward. Thank you to everyone who supported/believed in me throughout the years. I'll be a Hoosier for life. #GreenLightOut

Green and fellow senior De'Ron Davis have never played in the NCAA tournament during their time at Indiana and Green really wanted to change that this year. The Hoosiers, who won their 20th game Wednesday night in what turned out to be the final Big Ten game of the year, were clearly in the NCAA field after that.

Now they'll graduate without a trip to the big dance. They'll be the first seniors to graduate without playing in an NCAA tournament game since Joby Wright and Rick Ford in 1972, Bob Knight's very first season at Indiana. That's 48 years ago.

Green finished his college career with 954 points, coming just 46 points shy of 1,000.

Screenshot 2020-03-12 18.36.58

Related Green stories from this season

  • DEVONTE TO IU FANS: Ask the perfect question and you get the perfect answer from Indiana senior Devonte Green. CLICK HERE
  • GETTING  GREEN SHOTS: When you have a red-hot shooter, why don't you get him shots? Tom Brew column. CLICK HERE
  • GREEN LIGHT: Is the the start of one great final run for Devonte Green after lighting i up against Iowa. CLICK HERE
  • GOOD WITH BAD: No doubt, I'll take the good with the bad after watching Devonte Green score 30 against Florida State. CLICK HERE
Comments (2)
Chiliae
Chiliae

Green you have been a great asset to the team..all is not lost and you still have more playing days ahead!!.. I believe that!!

No. 1-2
JACBB
JACBB

Devonte, you will be missed! Our family’s favorite player for four years! Always wanted you to win. Thank you for your best, and give your future all you’ve got! We wish you the very best!

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: NCAA Cancels All College Sports Through End of School Year

Both NCAA basketball tournaments and all spring sports have been canceled by the NCAA on Thursday in a monumental and unprecedented decision because of the risks of he COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

Indiana Cancels Spring Football Game as Part of new Restrictions

All sporting events through the remainder of the year at Indiana will be played without any fans in the stands.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Cancels Remainder of Basketball Tournament

Just minutes before tipoff of Thursday's first game, the Big Ten men's basketball tournament was cancelled by commissioner Kevin Warren.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball Ends Losing Streak In 6-2 Win Over Cincinnati

Indiana improved to 9-6 on the season after snapping a three-game losing streak

Caleb Coffman

Hoiberg Tests Negative for Coronavirus, Positive for Influenza A Flu

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night during his game against Indiana, but was cleared of coronovirus. He tested positive for influenza A.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Banning the Fans Means Nothing When Coaches are Sick

Nebraska coach Fred Holberg had to be rushed to the hospital near the end of Wednesday's game, setting off a major scare through Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tom Brew

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Gives Fans One Last Smile

Playing before fans for the last time this season, Indiana got hot right before halftime and beat Nebraska 89-64 in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Changes Course, Will Ban Fans for Rest of Tournament

The final four days of the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis will be played in a nearly empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Tom Brew

Indiana Baseball plays a second straight midweek game against Cincinnati

The Hoosiers look to end their three-game skid as they return home.

Caleb Coffman

GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Want to See From Indiana Against Nebraska

Indiana enters the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis as the No. 11 seed, and gets No. 14 seed Nebraska in the first round on Wednesday night.

Tom Brew