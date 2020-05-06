Indiana's Devonte Green Signs with RocNation, Ready to Prep for NBA Draft

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana guard Devonte Green announced Tuesday night on social media that he has signed with Jay Z's Roc Nation sports agency and has begun training for the 2020 NBA Draft later this year.

Green, a North Babylon, N.Y., native who scored 954 points during his four-year career in Bloomington, also thanked Indiana fans for all their support during his career, calling them the "best fans in basketball, period.''

Green's older brother, Danny Green of the Los Angeles Lakers, is also represented by Roc Nation.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all 30 NBA team facilities are closed, so no in-person workouts or interviews are taking place for Green or anyone else in the draft process.

The NBA announced last week that the Draft Lottery and Draft Combine will be postponed indefinitely, both of which had been scheduled to take place this month in Chicago.

The Draft Lottery had to be canceled due to the league suspending its season amid COVID-19 crisis. As of now, the 2020 NBA Draft is still scheduled to go on June 25th.

Green isn't listed in any two-round mock drafts, but because of his shooting ability, he will get some looks from NBA teams. Here is his complete statement Tuesday night:

"Hoosier Nation, Thank you ...

"To my family, for always encouraging me to do what I love, and forever believing in me. You're the reason I play the game today.

"To Coach (Tom) Crean, for giving me the opportunity and providing the vision that brought me to Indiana. To Coach (Archie) Miller and the entire Hoosiers staff, for shaping my game and helping me grow into a better man.

"To my brothers on the court, for the bonds we made, the moments we shared, and the relationships that will continue from here on out. I'm riding with y'all for life.

"To IU basketball nation, your passion has fueled me over the last four years. Best fans in basketball, period.

"I'm excited to take the next step in my career by joining the Roc Nation Sports family and entering the 2020 NBA Draft. The work starts now.''

"Go IU! Devonte Green.''

Green was a co-captain during his senior year along with fellow guard Al Durham. The Hoosiers finished 20-12 and Green had several big games, most notably a 30-point effort in the win over No. 11 Florida State in December.

He also had huge games in wins over ranked teams Ohio State and Iowa.

