Indiana Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino Won't Play vs. Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino will miss his third straight on Saturday, unable to play against No. 10 Arizona in Las Vegas because of a back injury.

The freshman who started the first seven games for the Hoosiers made the trip and has been getting constant treatment. He didn't practice on Friday and couldn't do much on Saturday either, so he showed up in street clothes when Indiana came out for warmups a few minutes ago.

Hood-Schifino is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists so far for the Hoosiers. Trey Galloway has started the past two games in his absence.

Arizona is a 1.5-point favorite, and the over/under is 157.5 points, according to the SISportsbook.com gambling website.

Indiana dropped to No. 14 in the AP poll after defeating North Carolina and losing to Rutgers. Arizona dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 after an 81-66 loss at Utah on Dec. 1.

Indiana is ranked No. 10 overall in the KenPom rankings. The Hoosiers are No. 11 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 27 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Arizona is ranked No. 18 overall, No. 65 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 2 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Last season Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Arizona went 33-4 overall, 18-2 in Pac-12 play, 17-0 at home, 9-3 on the road and 7-1 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Wildcats earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to Houston in the Sweet 16.