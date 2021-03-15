Indiana Guard Al Durham Enters Transfer Portal as Grad Transfer

As a senior this past season, Durham averaged 11.3 points and shot 38% from 3-point range.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana senior guard Al Durham has officially entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer.

All athletes were given an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, which is why Durham is able to play another season next year.

His final game with Indiana was a loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament last Thursday. After the game, Durham tweeted "Uno Out...Thank You," signaling that was his final game with the Hoosiers.

Durham played all four years at Indiana under Archie Miller after being originally recruited by Tom Crean.

Despite the team never having the amount of success it wanted, Durham overachieved as a player. As a senior this past season, he averaged 11.3 points and shot 38% from 3-point range.

He also eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in his Indiana career this past season, becoming the 53rd player in program history to do so.

“It’s been a blessing, I’ll say, to have the opportunity to play DI, play on the highest stage in America,” Durham said on his senior day. “ It’s all been a blessing, filled with hard work and pain, sweat and tears. I feel like there’s too many jewels I’ve taken from Indiana, whether that’s relationships, basketball, friendships, anything.”

Durham's dad also told 247Sports that along with entering the transfer portal, pro options are still on the table for him.

