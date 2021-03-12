Indiana Teammates Praise Al Durham After Final Game

Thursday night was Al Durham's last game in an Indiana uniform, and his teammates, past and present, are thanking him for his contributions.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana senior guard Al Durham was asked after his senior day game against Michigan on Feb. 27 if he were going to come back with the extra year of eligibility given to players due to COVID-19 this year.

Durham's answer was "no answer" as he was still focused on the season as Indiana tried to win its way into the NCAA Tournament picture.

On Thursday night in Lucas Oil Stadium, Indiana lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the Big Ten Tournament, ending the Hoosiers' season. The game also ended Durham's Indiana career, and he took to Twitter to post his goodbye, saying "Uno Out...Thank You."

With Durham's official departure, his teammates all took to Twitter to thank him for his contributions over the last four years.

There were a lot of heartfelt messages that summarized how good of a teammate and leader Durham was over the years. Even though the success on the court might not have been what Indiana wanted during Durham's career, the praise for Durham shows just how special all the bonds were that he created in the cream and crimson.

Here are what Durham's teammates had to say.

Trayce Jackson-Davis:

"My Brother for life ... You will succeed in whatever you choose to do... Im glad I got to be on a small part of your journey ... #RARE"

Race Thompson:

"My brother @aldurham01 one of the best teammates I ever had! The realest dude I ever been around and overall a great human imma miss you dawg All love family!"

Armaan Franklin:

"Took me under your wing day 1 forever grateful for my brother #RARE"

Rob Phinisee:

"4L"

Anthony Leal:

"YOU ARE RARE"

Jordan Geronimo:

"Thank you @aldurham01 and Cooper Bybee... Y'all taught me things that I can't even put into words. Season didn't exactly turned out the way we wanted, but I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play with y'all."

Parker Stewart:

"I never got to play with @aldurham01 but he’s one the best teammates I’ve ever been around. I never heard him complain or be selfish one time. Good luck to you brodie."

Juwan Morgan:

"You rare kid. My dawg headed to the next step and know I got you fasho"

