Indiana Guard Gabe Cupps Has Surgery For Lower Body Injury
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s basketball guard Gabe Cupps has missed six games this season and there has been scant indication as to why.
On Wednesday, Indiana athletics shed some light. In a press release to the media, Indiana indicated that Cupps underwent successful surgery “to treat a preexisting, nagging injury to his lower body.”
The release indicated that Cupps will be out indefinitely.
Cupps played in Indiana’s first two games of the season against SIU-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois. He played a season-high 10 minutes in the 90-55 victory over Eastern Illinois.
Cupps then missed games against South Carolina and UNC-Greensboro before playing against Louisville in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. He missed the Gonzaga game and then returned to play four minutes against Providence in the final game in the Bahamas.
Cupps has not played in Indiana’s three games since.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson spoke about Cupps’ injury struggles during his Inside Indiana radio show on Dec. 2.
"He's struggling in terms of his health and he really hasn't practiced a lot here in the last week and a half," Woodson said. "He's tried to come to the games dressed, ready to go. So we're gauging him as well. Again, if you can't play or practice, it's tough to just throw you into the game."
Indiana has been plagued by backcourt injuries throughout the season. In addition to Cupps, Kanaan Carlyle, Anthony Leal and Jakai Newton have all missed time with various injuries.
Others, such as Trey Galloway, have played, but not always at 100% health. Bryson Tucker missed time just before the season started.
Indiana’s depth in terms of having ball-handlers is strong. Myles Rice, Galloway and Carlyle can all run the offense.
