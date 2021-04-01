Parker Stewart Staying at Indiana, Withdraws from Transfer Portal

Indiana guard Parker Stewart has withdrawn from the transfer portal and will stay at Indiana with new coach Mike Woodson and assistant Kenya Hunter, who is being retained by Woodson.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Parker Stewart just got to Indiana a few months ago, and he's decided to stay. The Hoosiers guard, who transferred from Tennessee-Martin at midseason after the death of his coach and father, announced on Twitter that he was withdrawing his name from the transfer portal to stay at IU.

Indiana is Stewart's third school. He started his career at Pittsburgh, but then transferred to Tennessee-Martin when his father, Anthony Stewart, was named the head coach there. But he passed away suddenly in November.

The 6-foot-5 Stewart has two seasons of eligibility left. He already has a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree.

“IU gave me a home when I needed it the most after the passing of my father, and I look forward to staying and putting on my jersey at this prestigious university. Go Hoosiers!” Stewart wrote on his Twitter account.

Stewart is considered an excellent three-point shooter. He shot 39 percent from three as a freshman at Pittsburgh, and was even better in ACC play, shooting 42 percent. He averaged 9.1 points as a freshman.

He sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring, then played for his late father at UT-Martin and averaged 19.2 points per game.

Parker just might be the best three-point shooter on the Indiana roster, something that Woodson considers a valuable asset, according to his remarks in his introductory press conference.

Indiana assistant coach Kenya Hunter, who was hired by Archie Miller last fall, has known the Stewart family for years and was instrumental in his recruiting. Though no formal announcement has been made by Indiana, multiple media outlets reported earlier Wednesday that Woodson was keeping Hunter on his staff.