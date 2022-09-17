Skip to main content
Hoosiers Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson Talk Hoops on BTN Tailgate Show

Indiana basketball stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson joined the Big Ten Network's Tailgate Show on Saturday prior to the Hoosiers' football game with Western Kentucky. They talked hoops and had lots of laughs. Here's what they had to say.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten Network folks are in town for Saturday's football game between Indiana and Western Kentucky, but they found the time in the pregame show to catch up with Indiana basketball stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson.

Here's what they had to say:

Trayce Jackson-Davis

— on being a football fan

"I go to most (of the football games) and try to support the guys and get out there. Scream a little bit.''

— on Mike Woodson's impact on them

"Just being able to just have him coming back to the school with his NBA experience of 34 years has really helped us a lot.'' 

— on Trayce's decision to return to Indiana

"There was a little tease going, but it was nothing crazy. But I made the best decision for myself to come back and having guys like this coming back makes it all worthwhile.''

— on his TJD nickname

"The first time out in public where I heard it was probably my junior year in high school when it was written in an article. Probably could (come up with a better nickname) but TJD sticks and people like it.''

— on the impact of IU's freshman class

"I think they're going to be a big help. They came in with a pro mind-set and get working. It's going to be a big season, and they're going to be part of it.''

— on finally beating Purdue last year

"For me, it was just being able to watch my teammates. I was hurting a little bit and I was in foul trouble. Being on the sidelines just cheering them on and watching them perform like Rob (Phinisee) hitting that big shot and Race having a big game, and some of the other guys, too.''

Race Thompson

— on Trayce's decision to come back

"I was excited. I said I was coming back before he did, so I knew when he was coming back that we had something big coming for this year. We've got a lot guys coming in, and we've got an exciting season coming up. I think I set it up.''

— on his father, who was a Minnesota football legend

"He just told me exactly what it was like to know how to get to the level you want to be at. He pushed me day in and day out to be the player I could become, and I can't thank him enough for that.

— on his first name, Race

 "My parents told me it was in a baby book. That's all I know. They just liked that.'' 

— on the incoming freshman class

"I'm really excited for the freshman. They can score the ball, play defense, they're athletic, able to get up and down and they're already strong enough to play in the Big Ten. So it's excited to see them doing their thing and helping the team out.

— on leadership role

"I had people do it for me, holding the rope. It's like passing the torch and now me and Trayce are holding the torch, and hopefully someone can do it next year and we can pass the torch when we're gone.''

— on beating Purdue last year

"That was definitely a fun game. The whole game was fun. Hopefully we can get two of them (wins over Purdue) this year.'' 

