Indiana Hoosiers Legend Grace Berger Waived By WNBA's Fever
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University to Indiana Fever connection seemed to be a match made in heaven for Hoosier State basketball fans, but that connection has been severed.
Berger was waived by the Indiana Fever on Sunday. She played two years for the Fever after she was drafted in the first round of the WNBA Draft in 2023.
Berger’s career never really took for the Fever. She played in a total of 47 games and did not start any games for the Indianapolis-based Fever.
In her rookie season, Berger played 36 games and averaged 4.2 points and 1.9 assists at 14.6 minutes per game. Berger had five games where she reached double-digit scoring with a career-high of 15 points in a July 12, 2023 game against the New York Liberty.
Berger helped the franchise sell tickets at a time when they were struggling to do so, particularly in her first game of her career at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. But perhaps in a sign of things to come, Berger did not play in that game, leaving her Indiana Hoosiers fans upset.
The Fever were a struggling franchise and only finished 13-27 in 2023. The Fever had the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft as a result.
The Fever used that draft pick on Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, a point guard like Berger is, and Berger’s already limited playing time slipped even further.
Berger only played in 11 games in the 2024 season. She had suffered a thumb injury while playing in the Spanish league during the WNBA offseason. She averaged 2.8 points and 0.6 assists and played only 9.3 minutes per game.
The Fever were busy on Sunday. As part of a four-team trade, the Fever acquired Sophie Cunningham from the Phoenix Mercury and the 19th pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft as well as Jaelyn Brown from the Dallas Wings. NaLyssa Smith was sent to Dallas and the Connecticut Sun got the eighth pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from the Fever.
The Fever have also signed All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard and re-signed All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell.
Berger is currently playing for OGM Ormanspor in Turkey. She averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Berger scored nine points in a game for Ormanspor on Saturday.
Berger is one of the best players in Indiana University's history. A four-time All-Big Ten first team player, Berger scored 1,841 career points, had 573 assists and 752 rebounds. She left Indiana as the all-time winningest player in Indiana history.