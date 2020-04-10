Indiana-Kentucky High School All-Star Games Canceled

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The COVID-19 pandemic that claimed the remainder of the college and high school basketball seasons this winter is starting to take away some of our summertime staples, too, including the annual Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games.

With high school buildings closed for the remainder of the school year and stay-at-home orders in place in both states, Indiana game director Mike Broughton announced that the June 5-6 games have been canceled.

It's the first time since 1944 that the series won't be played. Indiana signees Trey Galloway and Anthony Leal had been selected to play in the games.

“I am sad for the players and coaches who make up this year’s team,'' Broughton said in a release from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the seniors that made this year’s team, but they do have the satisfaction that they are an Indiana All-Star for life. We wish all members of this year’s Indiana All-Stars a great transition to college next fall.''

Indiana freshmen Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armaan Franklin both played in the 2019 all-star games. Sophomores Rob Phinisee and Damezi Anderson were on the 2018 team, as was former Hoosier Romeo Langford. Junior Joey Brunk played in the 2016 games.

The border-war series that started in 1939 has only been interrupted twice before, for World War II in 1943 and 1944. The girls games, which started in 1976, have never been canceled until this season.

The Junior All-Star games set for June 1 and June 3 and the June 6 All-Star Shootout also have been canceled. Tickets purchased for the games will be fully refunded. Indiana commit Khristian Lander, a 6-foot-1 point guard from Evansville Reitz, was one of the six core players selected for the junior team.

The Indiana All-Stars hold a 99-44 all-time advantage over the Kentucky All-Stars. On the girls’ side, Indiana leads 50-38 in the series. This is the first interruption for the girls All-Stars, which started in 1976.

Indiana All-Stars 2020 roster

Here is the roster of the players selected for this year's 2020 Indiana All-Star team, with college selection in parentheses:

Tre Coleman , Jeffersonville (Nevada)



, Jeffersonville (Nevada) Johnell Davis , Gary 21st Century (Florida Atlantic

, Gary 21st Century (Florida Atlantic Dre Davis , Lawrence Central (Louisville)

, Lawrence Central (Louisville) Malek Edmonds , Brownsburg (Marian)

, Brownsburg (Marian) Trey Galloway , Culver Academy (Indiana)

, Culver Academy (Indiana) Anthony Leal , Bloomington South (Indiana)

, Bloomington South (Indiana) Mabor Majek , Hamilton Southeastern (Cleveland State)

, Hamilton Southeastern (Cleveland State) Sincere McMahon , Crispus Attucks (undecided)

, Crispus Attucks (undecided) Nigel Pack , Lawrence Central (Kansas State)

, Lawrence Central (Kansas State) Tayson Parker , Northwestern (Indiana Wesleyan)

, Northwestern (Indiana Wesleyan) Tony Perkins, Lawrence North (Iowa)

Lawrence North (Iowa) Kiyron Powell, Evansville Bosse (Houston)

Evansville Bosse (Houston) Charlie Yoder, Westview (undecided)

Indiana Junior All-Stars