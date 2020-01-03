HoosierMaven
Meet the Opponent: Amazing Journey of Maryland 7-Footer Chol Marial

Tom Brew

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — There was a time when Chol Marial was considered a one-and-done lock, or even a straight-to-the-NBA prospect, given that he was 7-foot-2 and also eligible for the draft of high school because he graduated at 19. 

Injuries have derailed his career since coming to the U.S. at age 14 from South Sudan. But now the 7-foot-2, 230-pound freshman is finally on the court for the Maryland Terrapins. Maryland hosts Indiana on Saturday (Noon ET; TV: FOX). Marial made his debut on Dec. 29 against Bryant and scored 6 points in 14 points.

  • His journey to get there from Africa to America, though, is incredible. Here's the link to the complete Sports Illustrated story. CLICK HERE

His immediate future is less certain now, but Marial is not some raw project requiring years of incubation either. His Maryland teammates and coaches see new bits of talent are revealed at practice every day: a knockdown three, a soaring dunk, a teammate’s shot swatted above the rectangle on the backboard.

“I could probably take him down on the block right now and score around him,” said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. “Where, a month from now, not many people in the country will be able to score over him, or around him, near the basket.”

“Four years ago, I would’ve said that he’s a guy who’s going to play in the NBA and have a long career,” Brady says. “I still think that’s his ceiling, if he’s healthy.”

Ready or not, the No. 15-ranked Terps — who are 11-2, just like Indiana — will be counting on Marial to contribute more when Big Ten competition starts in earnest on Saturday against Indiana, especially with 6-foot-10 twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell having entered the transfer portal in late December. 

Judging by his 14-minute stint against Bryant, though, Marial will be just fine. There was some rust, of course: a fumbled entry pass, a blocked hook shot attempt. But none of those hiccups dampened the emotion of the moment for Marial and those who understand his journey from South Sudan to College Park.

“That gives me motivation,” he says. “That’s why I want to go harder, so I can help them. They want to play basketball, but they don’t have shoes. Giving them shoes or a basketball to play, that’s going to change the kids’ lives. They can have a chance to go somewhere, to come to America, like I had a chance to come here.”

