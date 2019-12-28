Report: Maryland's Mitchell Twins to Enter Transfer Portal

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland basketball has gotten off to one of its best starts in recent memory. But just 12 games into the season, the 10-2 Terrapins are reportedly losing Makhi Mitchell and Makhel Mitchell.

The twin freshmen brothers are entering the transfer portal, according to Inside Maryland's Jeff Ermann.

"This was a decision we felt was best for both sides and we wish them and their family the very best moving forward," head coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement.

The 6-foot-10 centers have been among the team's top reserves in the frontcourt, averaging more than 16 minutes combined per game.

Makhi Mitchell has started two games thus far, and has often been one of the team's first reserve big-men to enter contests. Against George Mason on Nov. 22, he had his best game of the season, scoring 12 points and collecting eight rebounds in 10 minutes of action. Makhel, however, was a more seldom used reserve, playing only 23 minutes in the past five games.

As a result of their departure, Maryland's Jalen Smith will be even more relied upon to produce down low, and the team may be forced to rely on more four-guard lineups.

No. 13 Maryland hosts Bryant on Sunday afternoon before entering the meat of its Big Ten schedule in early January.