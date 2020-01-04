HoosierMaven
GameDay Preview: Indiana (11-2) vs No. 15 Maryland (11-2)

Tom Brew

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It's the new year now, so that means the Big Ten basketball season kicks into high gear this week. And for the Indiana Hoosiers, that means a trip to Maryland a hostile environment where a huge test awaits.

Maryland, like Indiana, is 11-2 on the season, but was 10-0 at one time and ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation. December losses to Penn State and Seton Hall led to the fall.

“It definitely was a wake-up call,” Maryland's Eric Ayala said. “We were high-rolling — we’re 10 wins in, 10-0, No. 3 in the country. Kind of get comfortable. I think those two losses kind of bring us back on the hunt.”

Indiana hasn't won in College Park since Maryland joined the Big Ten, but all three losses have been close. The Hoosiers have lost by two points once and three points twice. This is Indiana's second game of the year against a ranked team. It beat then-No. 17 Florida State 80-64 on Dec. 2 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Here are the particulars:

  • Who: Indiana Hoosiers (11-2, 1-1 in Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (11-2, 1-1 in the Big Ten
  • When: Noon ET, Saturday, Jan. 4
  • Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md. 
  • Line: Maryland is an 8-point favorite, per VegasInsider.com.
  • Poll rankings: Maryland is ranked No. 15 in both the Associated Press poll and Coaches poll. Indiana is receiving votes in the AP poll, and would be ranked No. 38. 
  • Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 37, Maryland is No. 9, the second-highest ranked Big Ten team behind Michigan State (No. 4).
  • TV: Fox
  • Announcers: Joe Davis, Jim Jackson, Lisa Byington
  • Radio: Indiana Radio Network
  • Announcers: Don Fischer, Eric Suhr, Joe Smith

Here are three things I want to see from Indiana on Saturday:

1. Handle the road environment better

Indiana's first road trip in the Big Ten was a disaster, an ugly 84-64 loss at Wisconsin where the Hoosiers were out of it right from the get-go, trailing 19-4 in the first six minutes. That can't happen again.

The first experience was written off a bit because Indiana had played its first eight games inside the comforts of Assembly Hall as was prepared for what him them at the Kohl Center. This should be different since the Hoosiers have played a couple of neutral-site experiences in New York and Indianapolis against quality foes, and won both times. They need to let those experiences carry over here in College Park.

2. Make feeding the post a priority

For several reasons, Indiana had a hard time getting the ball inside late against Arkansas last week, and it cost them a win. Freshman big man Trayce Jackson-Davis had dominated that game early, but then scored only four second-half points. His 20-point night was dimmed by the 71-64 loss, its first of the year at home.

Indiana needs to do a better job of feeding the past, but Jackson-Davis and center Joey Brunk need to be relentless in getting open, too. Maryland can be beaten inside, especially since 6-foot-10 freshman twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell opted to transfer last week at the end of the semester. Jackson-Davis is Indiana's leading scorer (15.4 points per game) and rebounder (8.7), and he needs to have a big game against Maryland. Dominating on the road isn't always easy for freshmen, but Jackson-Davis is unique.

3. Get hot, and stay hot, from deep

Indiana has struggled from the perimeter lately, shooting just 22.3 from 3-point range in the past four games. It's amazing the Hoosiers are 3-1 during that stretch, really. This isn't the greatest shooting team Indiana's had, but they're better than 22 percent, that's for sure.

Most upsets on the road are fueled by good shooting, and that needs to happen on Saturday. 

