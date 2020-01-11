Meet the Opponent: The Ohio State Buckeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two teams that have struggled to find their way lately are on a collision course Saturday at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall when Ohio State and Indiana get together.

The Buckeyes, who were on the verge of being ranked No. 1 in the country just a few weeks ago, are suddenly in a funk. They've lost three games in a row in the Big Ten, and have struggled to find much offense after starting their season 9-0. Now 11-4 and just 1-3 in the Big Ten, the Buckeyes "are a cornered team'' according to Indiana coach Archie Miller, and need a win in the worst way.

So does Indiana, of course, especially on its homecourt. So Saturday's game (Noon ET; TV: Fox) should be an intense doozy.

Here are three things you need to know about the Ohio State Buckeyes:

1. It's always about containing Kaleb Wesson

Miller has a ton of respect for Ohio State big man Kaleb Wesson. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound junior from Westerville, Ohio, is a tough matchup for anyone, Miller said Friday.

"They have the premier low post physical presence in the country. I don't think there's another big guy in college basketball that commands as much attention as Kaleb Wesson,'' Miller said. "Those guys do an unbelievable job of spacing around him with great players, good shooters, and they get him the ball in a variety of ways. And he just puts so much pressure on you inside.''

Wesson is averaging 14.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, and has scored in double figures in every game but the Buckeyes' season-opener, when he had 8. He is so strong that he's difficult to deal with around the basket, but he can also step out a bit and hurt you with a mid-range game, or drag you out there and then dribble past you to the rim.

He's even tough from 3-point range, making 42 percent of his shots from out there. He made four 3-pointers in one game against Penn State — he had a season-high 28 points that night in a blowout win — and has made at least one 3-pointer in 12 of their 14 games.

"Obviously he's a singular force. He's in great condition, and he looks fantastic, but his ability to stay in the game is a key for them. His ability to put the pressure that he does on the other team's frontcourt is key.

"You have to play hard, man. You're not going to be perfect. You've got to find a way to not get buried in there. You have to find a way to have great positioning off the ball. But you're not going to hold him scoreless, and you're going to have to pressure the passers and do some things like that. It's going to come down to playing extremely hard, and it's going to come down to playing through mistakes.''

It would also be nice to get him off the floor, and the best way to do that is get him in foul trouble, which he is prone to do. Indiana is great at getting to the free throw line, leading the nation in both free throws attempts (26.8 per game) and free throws made (18.5).

Wesson has fouled out of one game and had four fouls that limited his minutes in seven others. Wesson is, without question, priority No. 1 for the Hoosiers.

Kaleb Wesson is a dangerous player anyhwere on the floor for Ohio State. (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY SPORTS)

2. Ohio State's guard rotation is in a funk

When Ohio State rolled out to that great start, they were getting great play from their four-guard rotation of C.J. Walker, D.J. Carton, Luther Muhammed and Duane Washington. But in the last two weeks or so, their numbers are down dramatically in just about all areas.

In recent losses to West Virginia (in Cleveland), Wisconsin (in Columbus) and at Maryland, their assist-to-turnover ratios have flip-flopped and their collective scoring is down more than 10 points per game in that stretch. My colleagues on our Ohio State site broke it all down here in a story.

"That's how it is in the life of a young player," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "You're going to have to deal with some ups and downs."

Carton is a highly touted freshman. Washington and Muhammed are sophomores, and Walker a redshirt junior who sat out all of last season after transferring from Florida State.

"I don't want to say, struggle, at all," Walker said. "I don't want to put that on my team or put that in my mind at all. I'm always confident. I wouldn't say we're doubting, or anything like that. I'm super confident going into this game just like each and every other game.

"I don't ever go into a game thinking we're going to lose, or anything like that. I just think we have to refocus, figure things out and we'll be OK."

Since Indiana's guards have been struggling to find their way as well, this could be a key area in determining the outcome of this game. If a group can step up, it could make a difference.

Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Kyle Young (25) dunks during the first half against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

3. Offense has sputtered with Kyle Young out

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann isn't sure if Kyle Young, his 6-foot-8 junior forward, will be ready to go on Saturday against the Hoosiers. He had a appendectomy two weeks ago and has missed two games.

"As far as Kyle, it's going to be really up until game time," Holtmann said. "He was able to do a few more things (Thursday). He was able to move and do some things. Its probably too early to determine exactly what his status will be. Obviously, he's more ready to play than he was the other night. So, we'll see."

Miller said Indiana has prepared for Young to play and will simply adjust if he doesn't. He's been a big loss for the Buckeyes in those two games he's missed, both losses.

"He's not the guy you're looking at and saying you're counting on him to be a double-figure scorer," Holtmann said. "But in some ways, what he's doing is he plays off others so well that he allows others to get shots. Sometimes, the way we play, some of our lineups without Kyle, we've had situations where guys weren't patient enough. Kyle kind of lets it happen."

Ohio State shot 30 percent against Wisconsin and 31 percent against Maryland without Young in the lineup, easily its two worst shooting performances of the season.

"When we have had lulls with Kyle in the lineup, he's been a guy who's either caught a dump-down or gotten an offensive rebound that kept a possession alive," Holtmann said. "Listen, it's not like he's the answer to all our offensive issues, we understand that."