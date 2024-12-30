Indiana Men’s Basketball Continues To Get AP Top 25 Consideration
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – At least by one measure, the national perception of the Indiana men’s basketball team and the one shared by many fans are at odds.
While quite a few Indiana fans have been underwhelmed by Indiana’s 10-3 record, some members of the Associated Press Top 25 voting group still have belief in the Hoosiers.
Indiana is not ranked in the Top 25 – and aren’t very close to reaching that status – but the Hoosiers continue to receive consideration.
Indiana had 11 points in the latest poll released on Monday. Points are awarded on a descending basis from 62 voters. Twenty-five points are given to the No. 1 spot, one point is given for No. 25 with all values in-between.
The AP had not released individual vote totals as of 4 p.m. ET on Monday. Last week, Indiana got 8 points from one single voter who had the Hoosiers at No. 18 on his ballot.
It was the fifth straight week Indiana received at least one vote in the poll without making the Top 25. The Hoosiers were last ranked in the top 25 in the Week 4 poll before Indiana went 1-2 at Battle 4 Atlantis.
Tennessee remains the No. 1 in the AP poll for the fourth straight week. Indiana defeated Tennessee in a preseason exhibition game.
Indiana is one of 12 Big Ten teams to receive votes in the poll. Oregon is the top-ranked Big Ten team at No. 9. UCLA (15), Michigan State (18), Purdue (20) and Illinois (22) are in the Top 25.
Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Penn State and Nebraska received votes, but did not make the Top 25.
While Indiana continues to receive recognition in the media poll, the Hoosiers did not receive any consideration in the coaches poll.
In the NCAA’s NET rankings, Indiana is No. 66. The Hoosiers are 1-3 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, the best two quads in the NET rankings. The Hoosiers are 9-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4 games.
Here’s the full AP Top 25.
1. Tennessee (41), 12-0, 1,504 points
2. Auburn (20), 11-1, 1,481
3. Iowa State, 10-1, 1,392
4. Duke, 10-2, 1,321
5. Alabama, 11-2, 1,238
6. Florida, 13-0, 1,202
7. Kansas, 9-2, 1,084
8. Marquette, 11-2, 1,037
9. Oregon, 12-1, 979
10. Kentucky, 10-2, 958
11. Connecticut, 10-3, 904
12. Oklahoma, 13-0, 863
13. Texas A&M, 11-2, 812
14. Houston, 8-3, 625
15. UCLA, 11-2, 571
16. Cincinnati, 10-1, 551.
17. Mississippi State, 11-1, 483.
18. Michigan State, 10-2, 473.
19. Gonzaga, 9-4, 383.
20. Purdue, 9-4, 281.
21. Memphis, 10-3, 213.
22. Illinois, 9-3, 193.
23. Arkansas, 10-2, 174.
24. Ole Miss, 11-2, 165.
25. Baylor, 8-3, 139.
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Maryland (11-2) 133, Drake (12-0) 100, St. John’s (11-2) 98, Dayton (10-3) 90, Michigan (10-3) 65, Utah State (12-1) 59, Georgia (12-1) 48, Pittsburgh (10-2) 35, West Virginia (9-2) 30, San Diego State (8-3) 28, Ohio State (9-4) 19, Missouri (10-2) 19, North Carolina (8-5) 19, Arizona State (9-2) 13, Indiana (10-3) 11, Texas Tech (9-2) 8, Clemson (10-3) 8, Wisconsin (10-3) 7, Penn State (11-2) 5, St. Bonaventure (12-1) 2, Nebraska (10-2) 1.