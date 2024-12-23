Indiana Men's Basketball Continues To Receive Consideration In AP Top 25
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Some of the Indiana fanbase is unsatisfied with the performance of the men’s basketball team so far in the 2024-25 season, but the Hoosiers are still getting some consideration from the college basketball media in the polls.
Indiana received a vote in the Associated Top 25 poll, but did not make the Top 25 itself.
The Hoosiers received eight points in the polling. Points are awarded on a descending basis from 62 voters. Twenty-five points are given to the No. 1 spot, one point is given for No. 25 with all values in-between.
According to collegepolltracker.com, Indiana was ranked No. 18 on the ballot of Randy Heitz of 107.7-FM in Norman, Okla.
It was the fourth straight week Indiana received at least one vote in the poll without making the Top 25. The Hoosiers were last ranked in the top 25 in the Week 4 poll before Indiana went 1-2 at Battle 4 Atlantis.
Tennessee remains the No. 1 in the AP poll for the third straight week. Indiana defeated Tennessee in a preseason exhibition game.
Indiana is one of 10 Big Ten teams to receive votes in the poll. Oregon is the top-ranked Big Ten team at No. 9. Michigan State (18), Purdue (21), UCLA (22) and Illinois (24, debut this week) are in the Top 25.
Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Indiana and Penn State received votes, but did not make the Top 25.
While Indiana continues to receive recognition in the media poll, the Hoosiers did not receive any consideration in the coaches poll.
In the NCAA’s NET rankings, Indiana is No. 68. The Hoosiers are 1-3 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games, the best two quads in the NET rankings. The Hoosiers are 8-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4 games.
Here’s the full AP Top 25.
1. Tennessee (41), 11-0, 1,528 points
2. Auburn (21), 11-1, 1,505
3. Iowa State, 10-1, 1,415
4. Duke, 10-2, 1,344
5. Alabama, 10-2, 1,258
6. Florida, 12-0, 1,239
7. Kansas, 9-2, 1,097
8. Marquette, 11-2, 1,038
9. Oregon, 11-1, 970
10. Kentucky, 10-2, 959
11. Connecticut, 10-3, 903
12. Oklahoma, 12-0, 850
13. Texas A&M, 10-2, 811
14. Gonzaga, 9-3, 757
15. Houston, 8-3, 615
16. Ole Miss, 11-1, 506
17. Cincinnati, 10-1, 494
18. Michigan State, 10-2, 426
19. Mississippi State, 11-1, 423
20. San Diego State, 8-2, 319
21. Purdue, 8-4, 270
22. UCLA, 10-2, 246
23. Arkansas, 10-2, 158
24. Illinois, 8-3, 135
25. Baylor, 7-3, 123
Other receiving votes (numbers listed are points assigned for votes, not the vote total): Maryland (10-2) 119, Dayton (10-3) 108, Drake (11-0) 91, St. John’s (10-2) 90, Memphis (9-3) 65, Michigan (9-3) 50, Georgia 45, Pittsburgh (10-2) 27, West Virginia (9-2) 26, Missouri (10-2) 25, Ohio State (8-4) 23, North Carolina (7-5) 20, Clemson (10-3) 18, Arizona State (9-2) 13, Utah State (11-1) 9, Wisconsin (10-3) 9, Indiana (9-3) 8, Texas Tech (9-2) 8, St. Bonaventure (12-1) 4, Penn State (10-2) 3.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA GETS BY AGAINST CHATTANOOGA: The Hoosiers defeated Chattanooga, but some of their weaknesses were on display in the winning effort. CLICK HERE.