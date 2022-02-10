Photo Gallery: Indiana at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Take a look at 20 action photos from Indiana's road trip to Evanston Illinois to face the Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday. Welsh-Ryan Arena had more than 7,000 fans in attendance to witness the Big Ten matchup.

Indiana fell short losing to Northwestern 59-51 following a Hoosier five-player suspension.

Starting guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson plus bench players Michael Durr, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates all sat the bench after Indiana head coach Mike Woodson took disciplinary action against his players.

There has been no suspension timeline. Woodson said he would decide what to do on the way home from Tuesday's game.

Indiana at Northwestern Trayce Jackson-Davis Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends a shot by Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Leal Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) defends against Northwestern Wildcats guard Chase Audige (1) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Geronimo Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats guard Julian Roper II (5) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis & Jordan Geronimo Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) goes up for a rebound against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) go for the ball during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) defends Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway & Anthony Leal Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) and guard Trey Galloway (32) defend against Northwestern Wildcats guard Chase Audige (1) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) go for the ball during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Elyjah Williams (21) defends a shot by Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Leal USA Today Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) celebrates his three point basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Mike Woodson Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson gestures to his team during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Ryan Greer (2) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Geronimo Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends Northwestern Wildcats forward Elyjah Williams (21) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) and Northwestern Wildcats guard Chase Audige (1) go for a rebound during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Trey Galloway Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Boo Buie Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) celebrates against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Chris Collins Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins gestures to his team during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

