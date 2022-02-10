Photo Gallery: Indiana at Northwestern

Skip to main content
Take a peek into Welsh-Ryan Arena at 20 photos from Indiana's game versus Northwestern. The Wildcats secured a 59-51 victory over Indiana following a Hoosier five-player suspension.

Take a peek into Welsh-Ryan Arena at 20 photos from Indiana's game versus Northwestern. The Wildcats secured a 59-51 victory over Indiana following a Hoosier five-player suspension.

EVANSTON, Ill. — Take a look at 20 action photos from Indiana's road trip to Evanston Illinois to face the Northwestern Wildcats on Tuesday. Welsh-Ryan Arena had more than 7,000 fans in attendance to witness the Big Ten matchup.

Indiana fell short losing to Northwestern 59-51 following a Hoosier five-player suspension. 

Starting guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson plus bench players Michael Durr, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates all sat the bench after Indiana head coach Mike Woodson took disciplinary action against his players.

There has been no suspension timeline. Woodson said he would decide what to do on the way home from Tuesday's game.

Indiana at Northwestern

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17643528

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends a shot by Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Leal

USATSI_17643534

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) defends against Northwestern Wildcats guard Chase Audige (1) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17643533

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17643518

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots over Northwestern Wildcats guard Julian Roper II (5) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis & Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17643526

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) goes up for a rebound against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17643529

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) go for the ball during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17643536

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) defends Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway & Anthony Leal

USATSI_17643521 (1)

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) and guard Trey Galloway (32) defend against Northwestern Wildcats guard Chase Audige (1) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17643508

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) and Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) go for the ball during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17643520

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Elyjah Williams (21) defends a shot by Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Leal

Anthony Leal reacts to a play at Northwestern.

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) celebrates his three point basket against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17644998

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson gestures to his team during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17644960

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defends Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17644965

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Ryan Greer (2) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17644974

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA;Indiana Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo (22) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17644956

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends Northwestern Wildcats forward Elyjah Williams (21) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17644962

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) and Northwestern Wildcats guard Chase Audige (1) go for a rebound during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Galloway

USATSI_17644966

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) shoots the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Boo Buie

USATSI_17644996

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie (0) celebrates against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Collins

USATSI_17644967

Feb 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Chris Collins gestures to his team during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

  • LOST IN SUSPENSIONS: Indiana played on despite five players getting suspended for Tuesday night's game at Northwestern, and the Hoosiers lost 59-51. The game itself wasn't really the story, but there was a lot that happened on the court that deserves discussion. Here's the good, the bad and the ugly. CLICK HERE. 
  • WHAT TREY GALLOWAY SAID: Sophomore guard Trey Galloway scored 13 points for the Hoosiers before fouling out. Here's what he had to say following the loss in a postgame press conference. Read the full transcript, or watch the attached video. CLICK HERE.
  • WHAT MIKE WOODSON SAID: Following five player suspensions, the Hoosiers fell to the Northwestern Wildcats 59-51 on the road. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson took to the podium to address the suspensions in a post game press conference. Read the full transcript, or just watch the attached video. CLICK HERE.
  • TOM BREW COLUMN: Draw the lines. Five Indiana basketball players get suspended, and then Indiana loses at Northwestern in a very winnable game. So now, how much damage do these selfish suspensions do to this Indiana team that's trying to restore some pride and glory back into this program? We'll have to wait to see. CLICK HERE.

