Here's What Guard Trey Galloway Said After Indiana's Loss to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Hoosiers fell to Northwestern 59-51 on the road following five Indiana player suspensions. Before fouling out, sophomore guard Trey Galloway ended the night with 13 points and was one of three players to score in double digits.

Starting guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson plus bench players Michael Durr, Khristian Lander and Tamar Bates all sat on the bench. It has not been determined how long their suspension will last.

Q: On the 37 minutes Galloway played...

GALLOWAY: I knew what I had to do and come out and compete for my teammates. We were trying to get the win. We fell short, but I thought we competed at a high level. I'm proud of the guys competing, but onto the next one. We got to watch the film and learn from it, take everything in, but move on to Michigan State. We got to be ready for them.

Q: On adjusting on short notice...

GALLOWAY: You got to adjust and find ways to win the game, and I thought we did a good job of that, adjusting. Guys like I said were competing all night I guess just adjusting to a change in rotation.

Q: On the five player suspensions...

GALLOWAY: I don't really want to talk about that. It's not my role to talk about that. You can talk to Coach about that, but I'm not going to address that.

Q: On the game plan...

GALLOWAY: We stuck to our game plan. Coach was trusting me. I tried to go out there and make plays, but I think just playing hard, that's the main thing. Just go out there and compete, and I thought we did a good job of that, and we had a game plan. We stuck to it, and we fell short.

Q: On finding Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson...

GALLOWAY: I mean that's a tough spurt right there, and we got to find ways to get the ball inside to Trayce and Race. I thought we did a really good job of that for a period of time, but we got to do a better job of getting the ball inside to them. Like I said just keep feeding them. That's the one thing we need to do better.

Q: On the good start for the Hoosiers...

GALLOWAY: It was a good start. I wanted to get out there and get my presence, but we all got off to a good start. We were out there competing together trying to get stops, and that's one thing that really led us to get the good start was getting stops early.

