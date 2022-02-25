Photo Gallery: Indiana Defeats Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's 74-64 win over the Maryland Terrapins inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.

Indiana improved to a 17-10 overall record and an 8-9 record in the Big Ten conference meaning the last three games are extra important to give the Hoosiers some leverage before March.

Indiana will play Minnesota on Sunday and then Rutgers on Wednesday, March 2 for its last regular season home game. Finally, the Hoosiers will round out regular season play with rival Purdue on Saturday, March 5.

Enjoy the regular season snapshots while you can until the stakes get a little higher and all the madness begins.

Indiana Vs. Maryland Mike Woodson Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Anthony Leal Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) shoots the ball in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball over Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts to a slam dunk in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Miller Kopp Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) reacts to a basket in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Race Thompson Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbels the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Parker Stewart Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Trayce Jackson-Davis Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to blocking a shot in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Xavier Johnson Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives on Maryland's Qudus Wahab (33) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Indiana versus Maryland Indiana's Anthony Leal (3) makes a 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Parker Stewart Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) scores in front of Maryland's Julian Reese (10) and Ian Martinez (23) as he is fouled during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Tamar Bates Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) shoots around Maryland's Donta Scott (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Race Thompson Indiana's Race Thompson (25) scores during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Khristian Lander, Trey Galloway and Rob Phinisee Indiana's Khristian Lander, left, Trey Galloway, middle, and Rob Phinisee, right, watch the team warm-up beforee the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Miller Kopp USA Today Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) celebrates his dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

