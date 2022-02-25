Photo Gallery: Indiana Defeats Maryland

Skip to main content
Take a walk inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall by looking through 20 photos from Indiana's 74-64 win over Maryland on Thursday night. Enjoy these last few batches of regular season snapshots, because the madness will start soon!

USA Today

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's 74-64 win over the Maryland Terrapins inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.

Indiana improved to a 17-10 overall record and an 8-9 record in the Big Ten conference meaning the last three games are extra important to give the Hoosiers some leverage before March.

Indiana will play Minnesota on Sunday and then Rutgers on Wednesday, March 2 for its last regular season home game. Finally, the Hoosiers will round out regular season play with rival Purdue on Saturday, March 5. 

Enjoy the regular season snapshots while you can until the stakes get a little higher and all the madness begins.

Indiana Vs. Maryland

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17761321

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17760651

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17760649

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17761322

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots the ball while Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17760636

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) slam dunks the ball in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Leal

USATSI_17760647

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Anthony Leal (3) shoots the ball in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17761328

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) shoots the ball over Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis and Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17761327

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) reacts to a slam dunk in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17761314

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) reacts to a basket in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Race Thompson

USATSI_17761405

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Eric Ayala (5) dribbels the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17761401

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17761375

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts to blocking a shot in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17761412

Feb 24, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Fatts Russell (4) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17760630

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) drives on Maryland's Qudus Wahab (33) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Indiana versus Maryland

USATSI_17760629

Indiana's Anthony Leal (3) makes a 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17760624

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) scores in front of Maryland's Julian Reese (10) and Ian Martinez (23) as he is fouled during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Tamar Bates

USATSI_17761347

Indiana's Tamar Bates (53) shoots around Maryland's Donta Scott (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Race Thompson

USATSI_17761351

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) scores during the first half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Khristian Lander, Trey Galloway and Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17761340

Indiana's Khristian Lander, left, Trey Galloway, middle, and Rob Phinisee, right, watch the team warm-up beforee the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. 

Miller Kopp

Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) celebrates his dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Maryland men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

  • WHAT WOODSON SAID: The Hoosiers' 5-game losing streak is over thanks to a huge effort from point guard Xavier Johnson who put up 24 points in Indiana's 74-64 win over the Terrapins. Indiana head coach Mike Woodson addressed the media following the victory. Read his full transcript, or just watch the attached video of the entire press conference. CLICK HERE. 
  • WHAT JOHNSON AND THOMPSON SAID: Indiana senior guard Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers to victory putting up 24 points in the 74-64 win over Maryland. Redshirt senior forward Race Thompson was second in line with 19 points and nine rebounds. Read their full press conference transcript, or just watch the attached video. CLICK HERE.
  • XAVIER JOHNSON'S NEAR PERFECT NIGHT SNAPS HOOSIERS' LOSING STREAK: Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson has been struggling of late, but he snapped out of it in a big way on Thursday night, scoring a season-high 24 points in the Hoosiers' 74-64 win over Maryland. CLICK HERE.

