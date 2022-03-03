Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Rutgers and Hoosiers' Senior Night
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Indiana's last regular season home game versus Rutgers. More than 20 photos capture the magic that is Indiana basketball.
Although the Hoosiers fell short falling to the Scarlet Knights 66-63, Race Thompson and Parker Stewart were celebrated after the game for Senior Night.
Indiana Vs. Rutgers
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks in front of Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Parker Stewart
Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Race Thompson
Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Hoosier huddle
The Hoosiers huddle up before the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) steals the ball from Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Miller Kopp
Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) shoots a 3-pointer over Rutgers Paul Mulcaahy (4) and Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Mike Woodson
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson watches his team during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Jordan Geronimo
Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots over Rutgers Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots in front of Rutgers' Dean Reibler (21) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Ron Harper Jr.
Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates hitting the game winning shot during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Mike Woodson
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson watches his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Rob Phinisee
Indiana's Rob Phinsee (1) shoots over Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Race Thompson
Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Rob Phinisee
Indiana's Rob Phinisee (1) can't come up with a loose ball during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) dunks during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Xavier Johnson
Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) directs the team during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. I
Michael Durr
Indiana's Michael Durr (2) works against Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Referee huddle
Referees confer over the incident between Xavier Johnson and Paul Mulcahy during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Mike Woodson
Indiana head coach Mike Woodson instructs his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana's Race Thompson (25) hugs Tracye Jackson-Davis (23) after his address during senior night activities after the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Rob Phinisee, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway
Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Rob Phinisee (1) enjoy Race Thompson's speech during senior night activities after the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Parker Stewart
Indiana's Parker Stewart stands with his mother as they listen to his address during senior night activities after the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
Race Thompson
Indiana's Race Thompson (25) fights the emotions during his address during senior night activities after the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.
