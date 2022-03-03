Skip to main content

Photo Gallery: Indiana Versus Rutgers and Hoosiers' Senior Night

Take a look at more than 20 photos from Indiana's matchup with Rutgers and the Hoosiers' Senior Night to follow.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Indiana's last regular season home game versus Rutgers. More than 20 photos capture the magic that is Indiana basketball.

Although the Hoosiers fell short falling to the Scarlet Knights 66-63, Race Thompson and Parker Stewart were celebrated after the game for Senior Night.

Indiana Vs. Rutgers

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17811561

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) dunks in front of Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. 

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17811564

Indiana's Parker Stewart (45) shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Race Thompson

USATSI_17811559

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. 

Hoosier huddle

USATSI_17811546

The Hoosiers huddle up before the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. 

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17811542

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) steals the ball from Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Miller Kopp

USATSI_17812332

Indiana's Miller Kopp (12) shoots a 3-pointer over Rutgers Paul Mulcaahy (4) and Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. 

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17812328

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson watches his team during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Jordan Geronimo

USATSI_17812324

Indiana's Jordan Geronimo (22) shoots over Rutgers Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Trayce Jackson-Davis

USATSI_17812321

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) shoots in front of Rutgers' Dean Reibler (21) during the first half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Ron Harper Jr.

USATSI_17812878

Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr. (24) celebrates hitting the game winning shot during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. 

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17812876

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson watches his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. 

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17812868

Indiana's Rob Phinsee (1) shoots over Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Race Thompson

USATSI_17812862

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) shoots over Rutgers' Caleb McConnell (22) during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Rob Phinisee

USATSI_17812859

Indiana's Rob Phinisee (1) can't come up with a loose ball during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17812855

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) dunks during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Xavier Johnson

USATSI_17812851

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (0) directs the team during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. I

Michael Durr

USATSI_17812864

Indiana's Michael Durr (2) works against Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Referee huddle

USATSI_17812857

Referees confer over the incident between Xavier Johnson and Paul Mulcahy during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. 

Mike Woodson

USATSI_17812850

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson instructs his team during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. 

Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis

Race Thompson hugs Trayce Jackson-Davis during Senior Night.

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) hugs Tracye Jackson-Davis (23) after his address during senior night activities after the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Rob Phinisee, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway

USATSI_17812847

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) and Rob Phinisee (1) enjoy Race Thompson's speech during senior night activities after the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

Parker Stewart

USATSI_17812845

Indiana's Parker Stewart stands with his mother as they listen to his address during senior night activities after the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022. 

Race Thompson

USATSI_17812852

Indiana's Race Thompson (25) fights the emotions during his address during senior night activities after the Indiana versus Rutgers men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday, March 1, 2022.

