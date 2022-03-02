LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Last Regular Season Home Game Versus Rutgers in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to the last regular season home blog of the season. Indiana hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. ET. We've got you covered with impactful plays in real time.

7 p.m. ET.

Enjoy!

7:16 p.m. — On a fast break, Jackson-Davis takes it all the way for a dunk that gets the Hall loud and on its feet. He's now 5-for-5.

7:15 p.m. — Rutgers is getting hot early off of three-pointers. First Harper Jr. hit a long three, and then Baker hit another to put the Scarlet Knights within two points.

7:08 p.m. — Hoosiers start off strong with a 9-0 run. Jackson-Davis is 3-for-3. Rutgers sits at 3-for-7.

7:06 — Kopp goes 0-for-2 off of his own offensive rebound. Jackson-Davis hits a layup and puts Indiana up 5-4 in the first three minutes.

7:02 p.m. — Trey Galloway will not play tonight. He's still out with a lower body injury. Khristian Lander is also out after re-aggravating his sore leg.

7:00 p.m. — Indiana's starters are forwards Miller Kopp, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson and guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson.

6:57 p.m. — It's senior day! Parker Stewart and Race Thompson will be Indiana's honored seniors following tonight's matchup

6:50 p.m.— Rutgers' starting five are center Clifford Omoruyi, guard/forward Ron Harper Jr. and guards Paul Mulcahy, Geo Baker and Caleb McConnell.

6:40 p.m. — Rutgers beat Indiana three times last season including the first game in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers were booed off the floor, and head coach Archie Miller was fired a few days later.

