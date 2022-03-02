Skip to main content
LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Last Regular Season Home Game Versus Rutgers in Real Time

For the last regular season home game, Indiana hosts Rutgers on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers need this win to feel secure in landing an NCAA tournament berth. Here is tonight's live blog of news sprinkled in with some opinion from the game in real time.

For the last regular season home game, Indiana hosts Rutgers on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers need this win to feel secure in landing an NCAA tournament berth. Here is tonight's live blog of news sprinkled in with some opinion from the game in real time.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to the last regular season home blog of the season. Indiana hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at 7 p.m. ET. We've got you covered with impactful plays in real time.

Be sure to keep refreshing this page as the blog will get updated with news, stats and tweets throughout the game. The most recent items are at the top.

Enjoy!

7:16 p.m. — On a fast break, Jackson-Davis takes it all the way for a dunk that gets the Hall loud and on its feet. He's now 5-for-5.

7:15 p.m. — Rutgers is getting hot early off of three-pointers. First Harper Jr. hit a long three, and then Baker hit another to put the Scarlet Knights within two points.

7:08 p.m. — Hoosiers start off strong with a 9-0 run. Jackson-Davis is 3-for-3. Rutgers sits at 3-for-7.

7:06 — Kopp goes 0-for-2 off of his own offensive rebound. Jackson-Davis hits a layup and puts Indiana up 5-4 in the first three minutes.

7:02 p.m. — Trey Galloway will not play tonight. He's still out with a lower body injury. Khristian Lander is also out after re-aggravating his sore leg.

7:00 p.m. — Indiana's starters are forwards Miller Kopp, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson and guards Parker Stewart and Xavier Johnson.

6:57 p.m. — It's senior day! Parker Stewart and Race Thompson will be Indiana's honored seniors following tonight's matchup

6:50 p.m.— Rutgers' starting five are center Clifford Omoruyi, guard/forward Ron Harper Jr. and guards Paul Mulcahy, Geo Baker and Caleb McConnell.

6:40 p.m. — Rutgers beat Indiana three times last season including the first game in the Big Ten Tournament. The Hoosiers were booed off the floor, and head coach Archie Miller was fired a few days later.

