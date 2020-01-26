Indiana-Michigan State Broadcast Sets Ratings Record for FS1

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When two of the Big Ten's most iconic programs get together for a huge game that really matters, you expect plenty of eyeballs to tune it.

That's exactly what happened Thursday, According to Fox Sports, Thursday night's game against Michigan State and Indiana was the highest-ranked college basketball game in Fox Sports 1 history.

Ratings show that 811,000 viewers tuned in on Fox's secondary channel. That was the best ever, a sure sign that the network is benefiting from its TV contracts with the Big Ten, the most-watched league in the country. The game was broadcast by Fox's best college basketball crew, the venerable Gus Johnson and legendary analyst Bill Raftery.

The previous record was 692,000 for a Michigan-Iowa game earlier this year. That's a 17 percent jump to the new record for Indiana and Michigan State.

Michigan State came into that game ranked No. 11 in the country and had a two-game lead in the Big Ten. But Indiana got off to a great start and then hung on to win 67-63 to pull within a game of the conference lead.

Indiana is still undefeated at home in the Big Ten, and plays at home again on Sunday against No. 17-ranked Maryland. To read our Sports Illustrated Indiana preview of the game, CLICK HERE. Sunday's game is being televised nationally by CBS, and it starts at 1 p.m. ET.

Fox Sports 1 wasn't the only one that got great traffic from that huge conference game. The coverage of that game on Sports Illustrated Indiana was also the No. 1-ranked game stories ever on the website.

