Turgeon Expects a Different Indiana Team on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was just three weeks ago when Maryland steamrolled over Indiana in the second half and came away with an easy 75-59 win in College Park. Don't be deceived by the final score, either, because it wasn't that close. The Terrapins were up 30 at one point.

The two teams get together against on Sunday at Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, and Maryland coach Mark Turgeon knows it will be much different this time around in that hostile environment.

It's hard to win on the road in the Big Ten, and that certainly applies in Bloomington too, where the Hoosiers are 4-0 at home so far, with two wins against ranked teams (Ohio State, Michigan State). Maryland is ranked (No. 17), and has gotten as high as No. 3 in the country in the Associated Press poll this season.

"It's a totally different game for us because it's at their place, and not our place. They're really good in that building and they're playing well,'' Turgeon said of the Hoosiers. "They've won four out of five since we played them (on Jan. 4), and it's a different animal going on the road. Especially there.''

Here are the particulars on Sunday's game:

Who: Maryland Terrapins (15-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 in Big Ten)

Maryland Terrapins (15-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (15-4, 5-3 in Big Ten) When : 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 26

: 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 26 Where: Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. Latest Line: Indiana is a 1-point favorite as of Sunday morning, according to VegasInsiders.com.

Indiana is a 1-point favorite as of Sunday morning, according to VegasInsiders.com. Poll rankings: Maryland is ranked No. 17 in both the Associated Press poll and Coaches poll. Indiana is receiving votes in both polls. They would be ranked No. 41 in the AP poll, and No. 34 in the Coaches poll.

Maryland is ranked No. 17 in both the Associated Press poll and Coaches poll. Indiana is receiving votes in both polls. They would be ranked No. 41 in the AP poll, and No. 34 in the Coaches poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 39, moving up only one spot despite beating No. 7 Michigan State on Thursday. Maryland is No. 9 as of Sunday morning, the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten.

Indiana is No. 39, moving up only one spot despite beating No. 7 Michigan State on Thursday. Maryland is No. 9 as of Sunday morning, the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten. TV: CBS

CBS Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Jim Spanarkel

Kevin Harlan, Jim Spanarkel Radio: Indiana Radio Network

Indiana Radio Network Announcers: Don Fischer, Eric Suhr, Joe Smith

College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (4) shoots as Maryland Terrapins forward Jalen Smith (25) defends during the first half at XFINITY Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Turgeon knows how difficult it is to win in Assembly Hall. Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland is just 0-3 in Bloomington, and their only win here came back in 2009 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge when they were still in the ACC.

It's a hard place to play, so hard that Turgeon was piping in crowd noise at practice on Friday to help get his players ready for a raucous Assembly Hall.

"It is a great building and they're playing really well right now, but at the same time, it gets you excited and juiced up a little bit,'' Turgeon said. "Our guys like playing in front of sold-out buildings and loud crowds.

"(The noise machines) should help them in a loud arena. Communication is key in a loud building, but what it really comes down to is being tough enough to handle things when it's not going well. You've got to fight your way through that stuff, especially at a place like that where it gets really loud.''

The Terrapins have not been good on the road themselves. They are just 1-3 in the Big Ten, with losses at Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Their lone win was Tuesday night at Northwestern, where they were so bad, they were down 15 points in the first half before rallying to win 77-66.

Maryland has struggled to shoot on the road, which is a common theme throughout the Big Ten this season. In their four conference road games, the Terrapins are shooting just 34.6 percent.

"With our offense, it's coming together, but we just haven't been good on the road,'' Turgeon said. "I just want guys to play with confidence. That's my whole deal, home, away, on the moon, I don't care.

"Just play with confidence and have fun. It's fleeting.''

The Hoosiers are 4-1 since the Maryland loss and have been playing at a high level, especially at home. The 15-4 Hoosiers are growing up quickly, and Turgeon sees it. Their identical 15-4 overall records are tied for the best in the Big Ten.

"They are good in that building and they have really good players. And when you play good teams every night, you get better,'' he said. "They have some young guys playing and they're growing up. Defensively they've been terrific, and especially in that building, they've been able to score a little bit.''

