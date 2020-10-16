Hoosiers Name 4 Captains for 2020-21 Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller has announced that seniors Joey Brunk and AlDurham and juniors Rob Phinisee and Race Thompson, have been named team captains for the 2020-21 season.



The captains were voted on by the players.

Brunk, an Indianapolis native, is in his second year with the Hoosiers have starting his college career at Butler. He was the team’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner a year ago and started 31 times in 32 games last season and averaged 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds, while shooting shot 52.2% from the field.

Durham is in his fourth year in the program and second as a captain. The Lilburn, Ga., native started all 32 games averaging 9.8 points and leading the team in three-point field goal percentage, hitting 38.3% of his long-range shots. He finished second on the team with 80 assists and led the team making 81.1% of his free throw attempts, ranking 5th in the Big Ten in the process. He has started 71 career games.

Phinisee, who is from Lafayette, is in his third year with the Hoosiers. The point guard played in 27 games and started 16 of the last 17 games a year ago. He averaged 7.3 points and led the team with 90 assists. He was second on the team with 27 steals and shot 72.5% from the line and added 2.5 boards per. He has started 45 career games.

Thompson, a resident of Plymouth, Minn., is in his fourth year in the program. He emerged as a key contributor in the second half of last season averaging 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in the last 10 games averaging 18.4 minutes per game. He played in 29 games and averaged 3.7 points and 3.9 rebounds and was second on the team with 19 blocked shots and also added 20 steals.

The Hoosiers began practice October 14. The college basketball season will officially begin with games on November 25.