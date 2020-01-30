Indiana at Penn State Official Game Thread

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Welcome to GAME NIGHT! Tonight it's Indiana against Penn State in an important Big Ten game for both teams.

The game is at 8:30 p.m. ET and is on the Big Ten Network. We're here for you though, and I'll have insight and commentary throughout the game. Feel free to join me with your comments, too.

I'm expecting this game to be close, because they always are. In the past eight meetings, they've all been within five points or gone to overtime. Indiana is 6-2 in those games, but it's the Nittany Lions who are favored tonight.

For those who like to wager, Indiana is currently a 5.5-point underdog. An hour before tipoff, nearly 75 percent of the money wagered in Las Vegas has been on Penn State.

Familiar face for Penn State

HELLO, ROOMIE: Former Indiana player Curtis Jones is playing for Penn State these days. After two years at Indiana, he transferred to Oklahoma State, and then came to Happy Valley this year. He still keeps in touch with former roommates Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis, the two seniors on Indiana's team. Here's my story from earlier, if you didn't see. CLICK HERE

MEET THE OPPONENT: Here was my preview of the game, with some things to look for on the Nittany Lions. CLICK HERE

Pregame notes

NO RACE THOMPSON : Indiana sophomore forward Race Thompson is going to miss his second straight game with a back injury. He took a hard fall in the Michigan State game last Thursday and still isn't feeling right. He missed Sunday's loss to Maryland.

: Indiana sophomore forward Race Thompson is going to miss his second straight game with a back injury. He took a hard fall in the Michigan State game last Thursday and still isn't feeling right. He missed Sunday's loss to Maryland. TONIGHT'S STARTERS: It's the usual crew for the Hoosiers. Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Justin Smith, Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis.