HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Indiana at Penn State Official Game Thread

Tom Brew

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Welcome to GAME NIGHT! Tonight it's Indiana against Penn State in an important Big Ten game for both teams.

The game is at 8:30 p.m. ET and is on the Big Ten Network. We're here for you though, and I'll have insight and commentary throughout the game. Feel free to join me with your comments, too.

I'm expecting this game to be close, because they always are. In the past eight meetings, they've all been within five points or gone to overtime. Indiana is 6-2 in those games, but it's the Nittany Lions who are favored tonight.

For those who like to wager, Indiana is currently a 5.5-point underdog. An hour before tipoff, nearly 75 percent of the money wagered in Las Vegas has been on Penn State.

Screenshot 2020-01-29 19.40.47

Familiar face for Penn State

  • HELLO, ROOMIE: Former Indiana player Curtis Jones is playing for Penn State these days. After two years at Indiana, he transferred to Oklahoma State, and then came to Happy Valley this year. He still keeps in touch with former roommates Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis, the two seniors on Indiana's team. Here's my story from earlier, if you didn't see. CLICK HERE
  • MEET THE OPPONENT: Here was my preview of the game, with some things to look for on the Nittany Lions. CLICK HERE

Pregame notes

  • NO  RACE THOMPSON: Indiana sophomore forward Race Thompson is going to miss his second straight game with a back injury. He took a hard fall in the Michigan State game last Thursday and still isn't feeling right. He missed Sunday's loss to Maryland.
  • TONIGHT'S STARTERS: It's the usual crew for the Hoosiers. Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Justin Smith, Joey Brunk and Trayce Jackson-Davis. 
  • MIDWEEK OPPORTUNITY: Because Penn State sits of the middle of nowhere in Pennsylvania, attendance for midweek games is usually much lower than on the weekends So hopefully the Bryce Jordan Center will be a little quieter than normal.
  •  
Comments (5)
No. 1-4
Tom Brew
Tom Brew

Editor

My friend Seth Davis on the call tonight for BTN. He's a great basketball mind and i always enjoy his opinions.

Tom Brew
Tom Brew

Editor

Which Devonte Green will we see tonight?

lindseyacton
lindseyacton

What’s the number one thing you think Indiana will need to focus on tonight to pull out a victory?

Tom Brew
Tom Brew

Editor

I'm here to answer your questions. Fire away!

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Hoosier Curtis Jones Squares Off With His Old Team

Penn State senior guard Curtis Jones played the first two years of his college career at Indiana, so he's looking forward to seeing a few old teammates Wednesday night.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily, Volume 5: Rutgers Looks Like the Real Deal

The Scarlet Knights are still unbeaten at home after dispatching Purdue Tuesday night, and they look like legitimate Big Ten contenders.

Tom Brew

Meet The Opponent: Penn State Now a Lethal Favorite

The days of rolling over outmanned Penn State are over now, so Indiana has a huge road challenge on its hands tonight in Happy Valley.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Eric Gordon Scores 50 Points For Houston Rockets

Former Hoosier scoring sensation Eric Gordon set a career-high with 50 points Monday night, the most points ever scored by an Indiana player in the NBA.

Tom Brew

Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Peyton Ramsey is graduating from Indiana in May, so he has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and look for a different school to play for in 2020.

Tom Brew

by

Irish For Life

Big Ten Daily, Volume 4: League Still Shaken by Kobe Bryant's Death

Players and coaches from the around the league when in on Kobe Bryant, the NBA superstar who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily, Volume 3: Road Teams Have a Huge Sunday

All three road teams won on Sunday, and it was a must-win situation for many of them as the Big Ten race continues to stay tight.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Indiana's Loss Identical to Thursday's Win

In the Big Ten, brutal fights to the finish are the norm, and it's no different for Indiana, which lived on both sides of the spectrum this week.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Archie Miller Crushed by Kobe Bryant's Passing

Kobe Bryant and Archie Miller were born just a few months apart and were basketball stars in Pennsylvania at the same time. He was crushed by the news of Bryant's death.

Tom Brew

Maryland's Furious Last-Minute Comeback Stuns Indiana

Maryland scores the final seven points of the game to stun Indiana 77-76 on Sunday at Assembly Hall.

Tom Brew