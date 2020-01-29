HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Hoosier Curtis Jones Squares Off With His Old Team

Tom Brew

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Curtis Jones used to be teammates with Indiana seniors Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis a few years ago. The Penn State senior guard said he often still talks on the phone with them.

Wednesday night he'll get to say hello in person when the Hoosiers take on Jones' Nittany Lions in a huge Big Ten game. (Game time 8:30 p.m.; TV: Big Ten Network). "We talk a lot still, but we haven't talked about this game,'' Jones said. 

The Hoosiers are catching Jones coming off his best game of the year, when he scored 18 points in the second half in Penn State's road win at Michigan. He's been coming off the bench all year, but he's getting about 18 minutes a game.

“I talked to Curtis before I put him in, and I said ‘These moments are made for seniors,'” Chambers said on Wednesday. “‘It’s your time,’ because I didn’t play him that much in the first half. He really stepped up in a big way when they started making their run.”

Jones played 40 games for Indiana, 33 in the 2015-16 season and seven games in 2017. He transferred to Oklahoma State and played one year before transferring to Penn State.

He had his moments as a Hoosier, right from the get-go, and his first game in an Indiana uniform was his best one. He scored 15 points in Indiana's season opener against Kansas his freshman year, making three 3-pointers. He made key free throws and a game-ending dunk, helped the then-No. 12 Hoosiers knock off then-No. 2 Kansas in a thrilling 103-99 overtime win in Honolulu to open their regular season.

He played  in every game for Tom Crean that year, and then played seven games for Archie Miller before leaving the team in December.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Daily, Volume 5: Rutgers Looks Like the Real Deal

The Scarlet Knights are still unbeaten at home after dispatching Purdue Tuesday night, and they look like legitimate Big Ten contenders.

Tom Brew

Meet The Opponent: Penn State Now a Lethal Favorite

The days of rolling over outmanned Penn State are over now, so Indiana has a huge road challenge on its hands tonight in Happy Valley.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Eric Gordon Scores 50 Points For Houston Rockets

Former Hoosier scoring sensation Eric Gordon set a career-high with 50 points Monday night, the most points ever scored by an Indiana player in the NBA.

Tom Brew

Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Peyton Ramsey is graduating from Indiana in May, so he has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and look for a different school to play for in 2020.

Tom Brew

by

Irish For Life

Big Ten Daily, Volume 4: League Still Shaken by Kobe Bryant's Death

Players and coaches from the around the league when in on Kobe Bryant, the NBA superstar who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily, Volume 3: Road Teams Have a Huge Sunday

All three road teams won on Sunday, and it was a must-win situation for many of them as the Big Ten race continues to stay tight.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Indiana's Loss Identical to Thursday's Win

In the Big Ten, brutal fights to the finish are the norm, and it's no different for Indiana, which lived on both sides of the spectrum this week.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Archie Miller Crushed by Kobe Bryant's Passing

Kobe Bryant and Archie Miller were born just a few months apart and were basketball stars in Pennsylvania at the same time. He was crushed by the news of Bryant's death.

Tom Brew

Maryland's Furious Last-Minute Comeback Stuns Indiana

Maryland scores the final seven points of the game to stun Indiana 77-76 on Sunday at Assembly Hall.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily, Volume 2: Illinois Becoming True Road Warriors

The Fighting Illini have moved into first place in the Big Ten thanks to road wins over Wisconsin, Purdue and Michigan, something that's only been done twice in the past 27 years.

Tom Brew