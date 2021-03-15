Indiana Players React on Social Media to Archie Miller Firing

After Archie Miller was fired on Monday, some of Indiana's players took to social media to give their reaction.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After Indiana announced the firing of Archie Miller on Monday, some of the past and present Hoosier players took to Twitter to give their reactions.

Tipton Edits, a Twitter account for high school basketball news, was able to get quotes from Indiana's Trey Galloway, Anthony Leal and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Leal said he's a “Hoosier for life. Born and raised and that’s never going to change.”

Galloway also showed that loyalty, saying, "I’m staying and I believe in IU basketball and I trust in everything that is going to happen in the future."

As for Jackson-Davis, he had a decision to make regardless if Miller was here or not. Jackson-Davis is projected by most as a second round NBA draft pick right now, and he said, "I haven’t really even decided to weigh my options, still a lot to take in."

Jackson-Davis also tweeted his own reaction to the firing of Miller:

Joey Brunk was another current player who shared his reaction on Twitter. Brunk tweeted, "Coach Miller gave me the opportunity to come to Indiana and I will always be grateful for that. Thank you coach."

Then there were some former players who took to Twitter to share their reactions, some with more positive messages than others.

Former Indiana guard Devonte Green, who had a hot and cold relationship with Miller, tweeted, "Ooo how the tables have turned," but he later deleted the tweet.

De'Ron Davis, who graduated with Green in 2020, was tweeted at to come coach at Indiana to which he responded, "Too much drama for me."

Then some players who never played for Miller, such as A.J. Guyton, tweeted more positive messages about the former Hoosier coach.

Guyton said, "Coach Miller, thank you & your staff for putting in long hours & hard work @ Indiana. You’re a great coach, I’m positive you’ll land where you’re meant to be and have the success you planned to have @ IU. Thank you for being on the pod as well. Good luck brotha!"

Former Indiana guard Verdell Jones backed the move of Scott Dolson, tweeting, "Leadership moves are tough..But hats off to Mr. Dolson for doing what he felt was necessary for the program moving forward!"

This story will continue to be updated.

