Xavier Johnson's Timetable to Return Unclear, But Mike Woodson Not Counting Him Out

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Indiana resumes play on Thursday at Iowa after an extended break, the Hoosiers will be without fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson.

Johnson recently underwent foot surgery for an injury he suffered at Kansas on Dec. 17. Only time will tell when Johnson returns, but Indiana coach Mike Woodson is not counting him out, saying he's a tough competitor. Woodson said Johnson's return relies on how his foot responds to therapy and rehab.

"[Johnson] said he's feeling great in terms of not so much being all the way pain free, but he said his foot feels a lot better, like something had been done," Woodson said. "And that's a good sign after you've had surgery. Only time will tell. I know he's got a high motor, man. He wants to get back out on the floor, and that's a good thing. But you've got to be smart about it and make sure you're right when you come back and ready to play."

Woodson is able to offer Johnson some perspective on recovering from an injury based on his own history at Indiana. A back injury limited Woodson to 14 games during his senior year in 1980, and Woodson said doctors told him he had a 50/50 chance of ever playing again. But Woodson returned for the final stretch of the season, and Indiana won the Big Ten title. Woodson led Indiana with 19.3 points per game, and he was named Big Ten Player of the Year.

"I was kind of backed in a corner and had no choice but to push to come back," Woodson said. "I know [Johnson] is feeling the same way. It's his last year, his last go-around in college basketball. He's feeling probably the pressure of getting out on the floor, and I get it. People thought I was crazy in coming back in eight weeks, but I knew my body at that particular time. Most athletes do know their body."

As the rehab process begins, Woodson said his message to Johnson was, "Hey man, you've got to pick yourself up, stay positive and put the work in and in time everything heals and you'll be back on the floor playing."

One aspect of Johnson's rehab has been picking up marbles with his toes, something Woodson joked that he struggled with, even with a healthy foot. On his radio show on Monday, Woodson said Johnson is doing some things a little ahead of schedule.

"He's in a great mood," Woodson said. "And I mean you have to stay that way. I've been there, man, and that happened my senior year and you've got to stay positive, man, and you've got to work. You've got to work your butt off to get back if you want to continue to play basketball, so you can't be down."

Johnson stayed in Bloomington over break, and Woodson said he invited Johnson and his mother to dinner one night. Woodson is anxious for Indiana to return to the court, saying he's "not a big Christmas guy."

"I always tell my daughters and my wife don't waste your money," Woodson said. "Just being around them means more to me than anything. That was special."

Indiana enters 2023 with a 10-3 record, including notable wins over No. 18 Xavier and North Carolina. The Hoosiers suffered double-digit losses away from home against No. 3 Kansas, No. 5 Arizona and Rutgers. With Big Ten play the rest of the way, Woodson knows other players will have to step up in Johnson's absence.

Woodson said on Monday that sophomore guard Tamar Bates will be in the starting lineup and junior guard Trey Galloway will come off the bench. Galloway has started five games this year due to injuries to Johnson and Jalen Hood-Schifino, but Woodson likes the energy and ball-handling ability Galloway brings off the bench.

In addition to his 9.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game, Johnson's absence also leaves Indiana without an intense on-ball defender. Indiana play-by-play radio broadcaster Don Fischer said Monday that he thinks of Johnson as an alpha male and someone who brings toughness on the floor, which will be difficult to replace.

"I wish we had that, someone that would take that role on," Woodson said. "Again, we're still teaching and trying to get players to play at a high level. That's the one thing about Xavier. Sometimes you didn't know what you're going to get, but he played extremely hard and it starts on the ball. That's going to be kind of hard to replace, but we've got to work through it."

