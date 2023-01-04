Skip to main content

Mike Woodson Proud of Anthony Leal for Helping Sister With NIL Money

Indiana basketball's Anthony Leal paid off his sister Lauren's student loans as a Christmas present this year. The video went viral, and the siblings were featured CBS Evening News on Monday. "He'll be blessed for it one day," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was an extra special Christmas morning in the Leal household this year. 

Indiana guard Anthony Leal surprised his sister, Lauren, by paying off her student loans with money he's made from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. The video went viral with millions of views, and the siblings were featured on CBS Evening News on Monday.

Indiana coach Mike Woodson was proud of Anthony's gesture, which shows the positive outcomes of NIL in college athletics. 

"Well, I think it's a beautiful thing because, again, a lot of these kids, man, NIL is helping out tremendously with a lot of these families," Woodson said. "For him to step up and do that, I don't know how much money he's made in NIL, but the fact that he's made some money and he's able to put it towards his sister's schooling, her education, is tremendous, man. "

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"He'll be blessed for it one day," Woodson said. "I mean, he might not see it now, but it will come back to him. You do good things like that, good things happen in a way. I'm proud of him as a young man because he didn't have to do that. Again, she's blessed from it. The family is, too, as well. That's a big thing to step up and do something like that."

Leal, a Bloomington native and 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball, recently announced his ventures into the real estate business. 

  • LEAL CHRISTMAS VIDEO: Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal and his teammates have all benefited from the new NIL opportunities afforded to college basketball players. Leal did something special with his money on Christmas morning, His gift to his older sister Lauren—his dearest friend and basketball idol—was to pay off her student loans with his NIL money. CLICK HERE
  • LEAL SIBLINGS ON CBS NEWS: Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal became something of a national hero on Christmas Day after he thrilled his older sister Lauren by paying off all of her student loans for her gift. The video went viral, and the pair was featured in a story on the CBS Evening News on Monday night. Here's the video. CLICK HERE
  • NEXT GENERATION PROFILE: Anthony Leal understands the pressure of being kid who stays home to play college basketball. The Bloomington South star can't wait to get to Indiana, but there is unfinished business first. CLICK HERE

In This Article (1)

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers

GeorgiaStetsonBennettOhioState
Play
Football

College Football Bowl Schedule 2022-23: Dates, Gametimes, TV Information, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew
IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisIowaBTT
Play
Basketball

Rest vs. Rust: Long Layoff For Banged-Up Hoosiers A Good Thing?

By Tom Brew
USATSI_19457534_168388303_lowres
Play
Basketball

Woodson Says He's Moving Tamar Bates Into Indiana's Starting Lineup

By Tom Brew
RutgersCelebrateWinAtPurdue
Basketball

Big Ten Roundup (Jan. 2): Rutgers Knocks Off No. 1 Purdue Again

By Tom Brew
Screen Shot 2023-01-02 at 6.12.29 PM
Play
Basketball

Indiana's Anthony Leal, Sister Lauren Featured on CBS Evening News

By Tom Brew
Mackenzie Holmes
Basketball

Mackenzie Holmes Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

By Haley Jordan
Sara Scalia
Basketball

Indiana Women's Basketball Drops Two Spots in Week 9 Associated Press Poll

By Haley Jordan
Malik Reneau
Play
Basketball

Indiana Basketball Climbs to No. 15 in Associated Press Poll; Purdue Remains No. 1

By Jack Ankony