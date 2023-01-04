Mike Woodson Proud of Anthony Leal for Helping Sister With NIL Money
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was an extra special Christmas morning in the Leal household this year.
Indiana guard Anthony Leal surprised his sister, Lauren, by paying off her student loans with money he's made from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. The video went viral with millions of views, and the siblings were featured on CBS Evening News on Monday.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson was proud of Anthony's gesture, which shows the positive outcomes of NIL in college athletics.
"Well, I think it's a beautiful thing because, again, a lot of these kids, man, NIL is helping out tremendously with a lot of these families," Woodson said. "For him to step up and do that, I don't know how much money he's made in NIL, but the fact that he's made some money and he's able to put it towards his sister's schooling, her education, is tremendous, man. "
"He'll be blessed for it one day," Woodson said. "I mean, he might not see it now, but it will come back to him. You do good things like that, good things happen in a way. I'm proud of him as a young man because he didn't have to do that. Again, she's blessed from it. The family is, too, as well. That's a big thing to step up and do something like that."
Leal, a Bloomington native and 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball, recently announced his ventures into the real estate business.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- LEAL CHRISTMAS VIDEO: Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal and his teammates have all benefited from the new NIL opportunities afforded to college basketball players. Leal did something special with his money on Christmas morning, His gift to his older sister Lauren—his dearest friend and basketball idol—was to pay off her student loans with his NIL money. CLICK HERE
- LEAL SIBLINGS ON CBS NEWS: Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal became something of a national hero on Christmas Day after he thrilled his older sister Lauren by paying off all of her student loans for her gift. The video went viral, and the pair was featured in a story on the CBS Evening News on Monday night. Here's the video. CLICK HERE
- NEXT GENERATION PROFILE: Anthony Leal understands the pressure of being kid who stays home to play college basketball. The Bloomington South star can't wait to get to Indiana, but there is unfinished business first. CLICK HERE