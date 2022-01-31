'For Indiana,' Longtime Announcer, Administrator Chuck Crabb Retiring

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Chuck Crabb, the public address voice at Indiana for the past 45 years, is retiring, effective immediately, according to a release from the school on Monday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Long-time Indiana University Athletics staff member Chuck Crabb announced his retirement today, concluding an IU Athletics career that stretched nearly five decades.

A native of Brazil, Ind., and a 1973 graduate of Indiana University, Crabb worked in a variety of areas and capacities throughout his IU Athletics career. Most recently, he served as the Associate Athletic Director for Facilities, a role he assumed in 1990. But he’s probably best known to Hoosier fans as the public address announcer at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for the last 45 years.

Crabb replaced Bert Laws in that PA role for both football and men’s basketball in 1977, and has been a big part of what makes the IU gameday environment special ever since. In addition to his 45 years as the PA announcer at men’s basketball, Crabb has also had extensive stints as the announcer for the IU Women’s Basketball, IU Football, IU Men’s Soccer, and IU Men’s and Women’s Track and Field.

On top of his contributions to IU Athletics, Crabb has been involved in a variety of marquee athletic events on the national and international levels. At the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Crabb served as the Competition Producer for Track and Field, and he served as the Interview Room Manager at the Main Press Center at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He was a public address announcer at both the 1994 Men’s World Cup and the 1999 Women’s World Cups that were held in the United States.

He’s also worked at a variety of other high-profile track and field events through USA Track and Field, including past Pan American Games, U.S. Sports Festivals, U.S. Olympic Festivals, U.S. National Track and Field Championships, and U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials.

Crabb has been honored numerous times for his contributions to both IU and the world of athletics. He is a 2020 recipient of the Indiana University Bicentennial Medal, a 2010 recipient of the IU Foundation President’s Award, and a 2006 recipient of the Jerry F. Tardy Pride of Indiana Award.