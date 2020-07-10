HoosiersNow
Indiana Reports 4 Positive COVID-19 Results During 2nd Wave of Testing

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana reported its first positive COVID-19 test results on Friday afternoon, saying that in its second wave of  testing on athletes, coaches and staff  that there were four positive results.

There have been 299 tests done thus far, so the four positive results account for a rate of just 1.3 percent. Testing began on June 8 when a portion of the football team returned. Basketball players — both men and women — returned a week later, and the university reported on June 23 that no one had tested positive during the first 187 test.

The second wave of test from June 24 to July accounted for the four positive results out of 112 tests. The school does not announce who tested positive, and they also will not say if it was an athlete, coach or staff member who tested positive.

Indiana's athletics department established the IU Athletics Medical Advisory Group on March 10 to provide expert medical advice. Per its recommendations, each positive test results in isolation until further notice and contact tracing measures are established to detect additional individuals who are considered close contacts and may have been exposed to the virus. These close contact individuals are also quarantined until further notice.

At present, all football and basketball players have returned to campus, and this week the women's soccer and volleyball athletes came back to Bloomington. The men's soccer team returns on July 13, followed by field hockey on July 15 and cross country on Aug. 18.

All summer athletic activities are voluntary. Furthermore, student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored and will remain in good standing with their team. The university hasn't announced yet if any athlete has chosen not to compete.

The voluntary workouts will be conducted in accordance with detailed safety protocols governing the workouts themselves as well as the pre- and post-workout procedures.

These safety protocols include elements being used by other Big Ten institutions as well as the NFL, NBA and U.S. Olympic Committee. These protocols include a daily medical check for students; social distancing and facemask guidelines for students and staff; guidance on group size and composition; facility capacity limitations; directives regarding equipment usage and cleaning; and directives on facility cleaning.

