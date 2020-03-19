New Indiana AD Dolson: 'I Was 8 Years Old ... And I Was Hooked For Life'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Scott Dolson might be the athletic director at Indiana University now, the biggest of the big bosses, but first and foremost, he's a fan, too, and has been for as long as he can remember.

Growing up in Michigan City, Ind., Dolson loved the Hoosiers, even as a little boy.

"I was 8 years old when the undefeated 1975 IU men's basketball team lost to Kentucky in the Elite 8. I remember being absolutely crushed after that loss,'' Dolson said Thursday in his first news conference as the IU athletic department's new leader.

"The following year, of course, IU had the perfect season, going undefeated and winning the 1976 national championship. I was hooked for life. I wanted to be the next Quinn Buckner or Scott May.''

Dolson wouldn't get the chance to play at Indiana, but his best friend from Michigan City — Delray Brooks — did. And when Brooks was all set to go to Indiana in 1984, he told Dolson that he should come, too, and be a manager on the basketball team.

He did, and the rest is history. Dolson has been a Hoosier ever since.

"Had it not been for Delray encouraging me, I would have never done it. When he committed, he told me 'you really need to think about being a manager because you love Indiana basketball so much.'

Dolson was a manager for four years, and was part of Indiana's 1987 national championship team. He went to the work at the Varsity Club a year after graduating and then teamed up with Fred Glass 11 years ago when Glass was hired as Indiana's athletic director. He's been his right-hand man ever since, and he was also given a lot of responsibility by Glass, which makes him more than ready to take over the job, probably in July.

"It's definitely a dream job for me, and one that I'm very excited to have,'' Dolson said. "I'll forever be grateful for Fred because I think he gave me unprecedented responsibility and access and the ability to work side-by-side with him from the beginning.

"I think when he arrived here, particularly because he had not worked specifically in a college athletic department, I think he had some gaps that I could help fill for him because of my experience and knowledge, not just of IU athletics, but college athletics in general. At the same time for me, he really helped in filling some gaps for me that I didn't realize I needed. Fred is one of the most skilled risk management, crisis management, understanding how to lead through difficult times. I learned a great deal from him.''

They were an excellent team, he said.



"In terms of how we worked together, again to his credit and what a strong leader Fred is, he had me involved in everything side-by-side, sitting in meetings with him. Some of the things I think I'll miss the most when Fred leaves are the times where he and I were alone in his office, he had this thing where he would grab this baseball bat, just the two of us, he would walk around and we would talk. It was really just great for me, what an incredible learning experience.



"I can't imagine a better situation to prepare someone to take over this type of position than I had with him. Like I said, I'll always be grateful. I know I consider him not just one of the best mentors I've ever had, but additionally just a great friend and someone I have a high degree of respect for in all ways.''

Dolson is certainly well-qualified for this job, but continuity is also in play here. All that's been accomplished with facilities and funding the past decade or so is something that needs to continue.

And that starts, of course, with successful basketball and football programs. Dolson knows that, because he's lived it. He's also been side-by-side with Miller, right from the first interview three years ago before he was hired.

"I feel like I've grown up in the men's basketball program, and I completely understand the expectations, the high expectations that we all should have,'' Dolson said. "It's not only important for the athletic department, the university, and the state, but it's also important for Hoosier Nation. I want the same thing that everybody wants.



"Specifically with Archie, from day one, I sat in the first interview with Archie and Fred in San Francisco. From that point moving forward, the thing that really has impressed me about Archie is he has a plan, he has a master plan for the program, from a recruiting standpoint, from a player development standpoint, from a winning strategy. He's a really good CEO of the program.''

Dobson feels like he has a good feel for Tom Allen's football program as well. Dolson shared stories about having a great relationship with former Indiana football coach Bill Mallory, and talking often about the needs of the program.

"I was very fortunate that Bill Mallory took me under his wing, I'm extremely grateful for that,'' Dolson said. "There were times after Bill retired that we got together and met and had lunch. He really wanted me to be the athletic director someday. That was just an honor that he thought that way.



"He gave me invaluable advice along the way on what he felt were important things to do to build the program. I think that's critical, things that he talked about. He and Fred and I talked about a continued investment in the program. What I mean, not just money, which is important, but also just a vision for what the program needs to be on the cutting edge of a modern-day football program. Fred has done a great job of that. I want to continue to do that.''

Glass, who announced his retirement in December, will be around until the end of August. Dolson said Thursday that he may take over by July 1, and have Glass around for a few months during the transition.

"I just can't underscore how terrific he's been throughout the whole search process, throughout my whole tenure in working with him,'' Dolson said of Glass. "I anticipate he and I will be a team to the very end and have a great end of his career, for sure.''

Related stories on Scott Dolson