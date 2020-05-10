VIDEO: Indiana's Yogi Ferrell Gives His Senior Night Speech on March 6, 2016

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Yogi Ferrell ended his brilliant Indiana basketball career as the school's all-time leader in assists, and he was the first person since Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas in the 1980 and 1981 seasons to lead the team in scoring and assists in back-to-back seasons when he did it in 2015 and 2016.

During his career from 2013 through 2016, he was part of teams that won two Big Ten regular season titles and 93 games. The 6-foot guard was a fan favorite, too, so when it came time to give his Senior Night speech on March 6, 2016, there were plenty of tears flowing from the stands at Assembly Hall.

Senior Night speeches have become one of the finest traditions in Indiana basketball and Ferrell did a great job with his.

Ferrell will go down as one of the greatest Hoosiers of all time. “I’ve had a very fun four years, and I feel like if I can never leave Indiana, I never would,” Ferrell said.

Here are some of the highlights of Ferrell's speech:

ABOUT COACH TOM CREAN: "When I committed here, I remember sitting in one of those back rooms and my dad said, 'Make sure you take care of my son.' He's definitely done that. He's a special coach. We've been through a lot, but the main thing is we stuck together. I'm going to keep in touch with Coach Crean for the rest of my life.''

ABOUT STAYING FOUR YEARS: "I definitely wanted to leave a legacy, and I came back because of you guys (the fans). You stuck behind us through all the adversity and I really appreciate that.''

ABOUT HIS FAMILY: "I want to thank them. They're my biggest supporters, but they're my biggest critics, too. I had a bad shooting game and my mom texted me, 'You better get your butt in the gym.' And I did exactly that, because you've got to listen to your momma.''