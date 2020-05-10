HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

VIDEO: Indiana's Yogi Ferrell Gives His Senior Night Speech on March 6, 2016

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Yogi Ferrell ended his brilliant Indiana basketball career as the school's all-time leader in assists, and he was the first person since Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas in the 1980 and 1981 seasons to lead the team in scoring and assists in back-to-back seasons when he did it in 2015 and 2016.

During his career from 2013 through 2016, he was part of teams that won two Big Ten regular season titles and 93 games. The 6-foot guard was a fan favorite, too, so when it came time to give his Senior Night speech on March 6, 2016, there were plenty of tears flowing from the stands at Assembly Hall.

Senior Night speeches have become one of the finest traditions in Indiana basketball and Ferrell did a great job with his.

Ferrell will go down as one of the greatest Hoosiers of all time.  “I’ve had a very fun four years, and I feel like if I can never leave Indiana, I never would,” Ferrell said.

Here are some of the highlights of Ferrell's speech:

  • ABOUT COACH TOM CREAN: "When I committed here, I remember sitting in one of those back rooms and my dad said, 'Make sure you take care of my son.' He's definitely done that. He's a special coach. We've been through a lot, but the main thing is we stuck together. I'm going to keep in touch with Coach Crean for the rest of my life.''
  • ABOUT STAYING FOUR YEARS: "I definitely wanted to leave a legacy, and I came back because of you guys (the fans). You stuck behind us through all the adversity and I really appreciate that.'' 
  • ABOUT HIS FAMILY: "I want to thank them. They're my biggest supporters, but they're my biggest critics, too. I had a bad shooting game and my mom texted me, 'You better get your butt in the gym.' And I did exactly that, because you've got to listen to your momma.''
  • ABOUT HIS TIME AT INDIANA: "This is something that nobody can ever take away from me. It says a lot about the coaching staff and their beliefs in us. This is a special place in my heart and I'm never going to forget it.''
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Making Us Smile: Former Hoosier Yogi Ferrell Donates Meals to Children's Home

Yogi Ferrell is one of the most popular Indiana basketball players ever, and the vulnerable kids in a Sacramento children's home love him, too.

Tom Brew

David Ballou, Dr. Matt Rhea Talk For First Time About Leaving Indiana

David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea did some amazing things in sports performance with Indiana's football team, and they talked for the first time this week about why they left to take jobs at Alabama.

Tom Brew

Two Months Later, Defensive Line Coach Kevin Peoples Finally Home at Indiana

Indiana's new defensive line coach has had to work from New Orleans since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled spring football, but he was finally able to move to Bloomington this week.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Nate Sudfeld Still Key Piece in Eagles' QB Room

When Nate Sudfeld re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was hoping to be their backup quarterback to star Carson Wentz. They they drafted QB Jalen Hurts in the second round, which might change things.

Tom Brew

Jovan Swann Comes Home, and He's Thrilled About Finishing Career at Indiana

Four years later, Jovan Swann got to pick his college once again, and this time the Stanford grad transfer picked Indiana.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Devonte Green Signs with Roc Nation, Ready to Prep for NBA Draft

Devonte Green, the senior guard who was Indiana's best three-point shooter this season, has signed with an agent and has begun preparations for the NBA Draft.

Tom Brew

Loyola Makes Damezi Anderson's Transfer Official

Damezi Anderson played two seasons at Indiana before announcing his intentions to transfer. He found a home quickly in Chicago at Loyola, a Final Four participant in 2018.

Tom Brew

Indiana Takeover on BTN Network Tuesday, Including Debut of 'Worth The Wait'

The Big Ten Network will have 24 consecutive hours of Indiana-related programming starting at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier Doug Crusan Remembers Greatness of Don Shula, Who Passed Away Monday

Doug Crusan, a standout lineman on Indiana's 1967 Rose Bowl team, played for Don Shula for seven years in Miami, and was a starting tackle on the Dolphins' unbeaten team. His coach passed away Monday at age 90.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Extends Ban on Organized Team Activities to June 1

The Big Ten Conference announced Monday that the ban on events taking place on their 14 campuses has been extended another month to June 1. That means all season preparations, recruiting and workouts will still have to be done remotely.

Tom Brew